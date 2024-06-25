How the Greatest Hockey Player of His Era Fell Just Short

Connor McDavid would fix it. The assumption was reasonable.

The Edmonton Oilers have the best hockey player in the world. The most dominant in several decades, if the analyst is being honest. The reason McDavid isn’t universally regarded as a shoo-in top-five player ever is that he hasn’t yet won the requisite handful of Stanley Cups to hang with that group. But here he was, working on that. The three-time MVP was the fulcrum of Edmonton’s ferocious comeback effort against the Florida Panthers, leading his team from trailing 0 games to 3 in the Cup Final to three straight wins, victories that left the championship series tied at 3–3. Somehow the Oilers had a chance to win it all on Monday. McDavid’s nickname is McJesus, unfair because Christ hadn’t delivered a comeback quite like this.

The Oilers trailed 2–1. McDavid had put just two shots on goal in this decisive Game 7 in south Florida, after not putting any on net in a Game 6 blowout that saw his teammates do the heavy lifting. The idea that he wouldn’t have something else in the bag was incomprehensible. Seven minutes left. McDavid is in front of Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, the puck on his tape after a nice pass from the blue line. A Swedish defenseman named Gustav Forsling disrupts McDavid just enough to prevent a goal, but at least McDavid slides the puck over to a teammate, Zach Hyman, who scored 54 goals this year because he exists in McDavid’s proximity and has decent hands. Hyman has an open net—but he can’t finish it, either.

3:37 left. The Florida goalie is flailing around without a stick. McDavid gets the puck in the offensive zone. He loses it. 2:40 left: A sneaky redirect off McDavid’s stick misses the net. 2:15 left: McDavid throws the puck into a scramble in front of the net, where it pops loose for someone to deposit the tying goal. Nobody does. 59 seconds left: McDavid gets the puck at center ice, moving as fast as he can. He’s knocked down and loses it. A fleeting thought: Does McDavid ever get tired? (Yes, apparently, and playing six of the last eight minutes in his 101st hockey game of the season is what does it.) Five seconds left. McDavid’s teammates are digging around desperately in the corner, and he’s standing all alone in front of Bobrovsky, hoping someone can throw him the puck. No one can. Florida wins its first championship ever. Edmonton extends both its own drought (since 1990) and all of Canada’s (since 1993).

It’s a cruel game, hockey. The greatest players don’t get to slow the game down, or speed it up, to their preferred pace. Most of the time, they’re hostage to the movements of the puck just like everyone else. In myriad ways, McDavid is not like everyone else, and if there’s any symmetry in the world, the 27-year-old Canadian will eventually get his Cup or four. But Monday revealed one way in which McDavid is like pretty much everyone else who’s ever chased around that little piece of rubber: Having him on your team does not turn a series all the way on its head. There is finally a known limit to McDavid’s load-bearing capacity.

Before Game 7, a weird sentiment was making its way around the sports media ecosphere—that there was noticeably more pressure on the Panthers than the Oilers, given Florida’s squandering of a 3–0 series lead. (The lone 3–0 comeback to win a Stanley Cup Final came in 1942.) Blowing that sort of lead would have indeed been a buzzkill, but to the extent that outsiders can discern something as nebulous as pressure, there is no chance that anyone carried more of it than McDavid. He is the undisputed best player alive, but also Cupless in his ninth year. Not an unprecedentedly long time for an inner-circle Hall of Fame player to go without a Cup—Alex Ovechkin, who has scored the second-most goals in NHL history, needed 13 years to get one in 2018—but longer than many. If legacies and results are related, this was a legacy series for McDavid, and Game 7 was a legacy game.

Sometimes—OK, a lot—McDavid’s greatness works well in a reel. His dismantling of Florida’s defense to set up an easy goal in Game 5 was one example. Much more often, McDavid’s effect on the game is more insidious to his opponents. He’s certainly the scariest skater in modern history, if not the fastest altogether. His hands are silk. He attracts a crowd, and slowing him down is a whole-of-team effort. Sometimes it’s not possible. Almost always, McDavid finds his way onto the scoresheet, at least with an assist. His 42 points in 25 playoff games this year put him in a league with only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

But McDavid is not impervious to a perfectly executed harassment campaign by the other team’s best defensive players. He played more than 100 minutes in this series against Panthers defensemen Forsling and Aaron Ekblad, who did everything in their power to keep him in front of them and usually succeeded. The Oilers controlled the play when McDavid got to face defensemen other than those two, but those chances were fleeting. He also got a substantial helping of Florida center Aleksander Barkov, a two-time winner of the Selke Trophy as the sport’s best defensive forward. When McDavid wasn’t against Barkov, he was usually against Sam Reinhart, another Florida center who gets Selke votes every year.

In Game 7, McDavid was a terror—a lurking Grim Reaper who looked poised to ruin Florida’s night sooner or later. But he only attempted four shots from between the faceoff circles, and only half of those made their way to Bobrovsky. The pride of Panthers following him around was able to keep him on the periphery, and the pucks he fired toward the net did not bounce luckily enough to cause problems. His best chance was that ultimately tragic one, right in front of Bobrovsky with seven minutes left.

The hockey media in attendance voted McDavid the winner of the Conn Smythe Award, the playoff MVP. A player on the Final’s losing team hadn’t won it since 2003, and McDavid was indifferent enough not to skate out to center ice to accept it. The reporters who voted for him weren’t unreasonable, even though McDavid wound up being unproductive (if not exactly “ineffective”) in the two biggest games of the season. Coronating McDavid with the Smythe must have felt seductive, because it framed McDavid as exceptional enough to earn the recognition in a losing effort. When watching one of the best players ever, it is narratively challenging to submit to hockey’s banalities. Namely, it is hard to admit that even Connor McDavid could not bend the Stanley Cup Final to his will, nor did he come all that close.

Hockey offers no tonic to a perfectly executed team-wide commitment to making a premier player’s life hell. Sometimes the superstars get lucky, and the puck bounces into the net or the rest of the team manages to do the job when they can’t. The player McDavid is most commonly compared to, Pittsburgh’s living-legend center Sidney Crosby, had no points and registered three shots in the last three games of 2009’s Final. But the rest of the Penguins scored enough to win a road Game 7 against Detroit. That Crosby didn’t play in the second half of that game, due to an injury, is forgettable because someone named “Max Talbot” scored two goals.

McDavid did not have the same fortune, and God help us if he doesn’t eventually get to drink out of the Cup. He’d easily be the best player ever not to taste it. His teammate Leon Draisaitl, a fellow all-timer who also came up well short in this series, would be close behind. Both stars will have more cracks at it. But they may or may not come this close again while McDavid remains at the peak of his powers. Peaks only last so long, and sometimes the hockey gods have a sense of humor in when they let the best players over the hump. One of the best goalies in league history, the former Panther Roberto Luongo, never lifted the Cup as a player but got to do it on Monday night as a special adviser to his old team’s general manager.

McDavid might still get his championship by brute force, but this Stanley Cup Final demonstrated why there’s no banking on it. Hockey people like to say that the Cup is the hardest trophy to win in all of sports. When they make the case, they cite the longevity and physicality of the season and playoffs. The Oilers’ plight presents a different argument. The Oilers tell us that winning the Cup is hard because having the most dynamic force in the game won’t guarantee you anything more than a roll of the dice.