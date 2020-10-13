Was this the greatest golf bet of all time? See what a $1 wager netted

There were plenty of big winners last weekend.

• Martin Laird knocked in a 23-foot putt for birdie on the second playoff hole to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Sunday, netting a check of $1.26 million.

• Sei Young Kim didn’t take her foot off the gas one bit on Sunday, winning her 11th LPGA victory and her first major in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which earned her $654K.

• Tyrrell Hatton secured his first BMW PGA Championship title on Sunday, which is also his third Rolex Series win, and with that came a prize of $1.15 million.

But the biggest winner — or perhaps the most improbable — had to be a gambler who, according to sportsbet.com.au, used a single dollar to net a massive return on a 20-leg wager. Among those picked were Hatton, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood.

The reward was $679,894.66.

A punter turned a single $1 overnight into $679,894.66 with a MASSIVE 20-leg #SBMulti in the #BMWPGA Championship 🏌️‍♂️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/3gkovLopeZ — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) October 11, 2020





While others have hit it big, they’ve often had to put up big numbers, too. For example, James Adducci, a 39-year-old self-described day trader from Wisconsin, hauled in nearly $1.2 million when Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters.

Adducci described how he flew to Las Vegas earlier that month, took a bag he’d purchased at Walmart filled with $85,000 and made the bet. But that’s a much bigger chunk of change.

A single dollar netting that kind of return is special, but of course, gambling and golf have a long, interesting history together.