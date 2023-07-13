Who is the greatest defensive back in Steelers history?

If you were making a list of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be well represented. Safety Troy Polamalu, defensive back Rod Woodson and cornerback Mel Blount are all legends and all rank among the 10-15 best defensive backs in NFL history. They are without a doubt on the Steelers defensive back Mount Rushmore.

In addition, all three played in different eras which is sure to divide the fanbase on who is the best. Blount spent 14 seasons (1970-1983) with the Steelers, was the Defensive Player of the Year once and was named an All-Pro six times.

Woodson played for the Steelers from 1987-1996 for 10 of his 17 NFL seasons. Woodson was also named Defensive Player of the Year as a Steeler and he was named an All-Pro nine times. Woodson played both cornerback and safety.

Finally, Polamalu was with the Steelers for his entire 12-year career with the Steelers from 2003-2014. Polamalu won Defensive Player of the Year once and was named an All-Pro six times.

As you can see, these resumes are all very similar and puts them among the greatest of all time. But if you could only have one, who would it be? Cast your vote and let us know.

