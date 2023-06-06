The greatest comebacks in Colorado men’s basketball history

Last month, we brought you the biggest comebacks in Colorado football history. Now, it’s time for the men’s basketball team to shine.

The Buffs suffered a down season in 2022-23 and while that was a rarity in the Tad Boyle era, all eyes will be looking at next year’s squad, which features a good deal of both returning and incoming talent.

Nothing beats the intrigue and suspense that comes with college basketball, especially during March Madness. Read on to see which games, including one that came in the postseason, made our list of the biggest comebacks in Colorado men’s basketball history:

18 points: Three times

At Washington State (1/23/2021): Trailed 23-5, won 70-59

Wyoming (12/10/1981): Trailed 35-17, won 75-73

Oklahoma State (2/10/1999): Trailed 57-39, won 83-80

19 points: One time

Washington State (3/8/2017 in the Pac-12 Tournament): Trailed 30-11, won 73-63

20 points: One time

At Texas A&M (1/28/1998): Trailed 41-21, won 68-67

22 points: One time

Texas (2/26/2011): Trailed 43-21, won 91-89

23 points: One time

At Kansas State (2/26/1955): Trailed 32-9, won 63-60

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire