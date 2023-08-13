Greater Nanticoke Area School Board joins Unified Sports movement

Aug. 13—NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School District became the latest to join a growing movement that gets special education and regular education students together in sports. At Thursday's regular meeting, the School Board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Special Olympics Pennsylvania to participate in the Unified Champion Schools program. The program promotes social inclusion through "Unified Sports."

Locally, that has meant students competing in track. Hanover Area, Wyoming Area, Wyoming Valley West and Wilkes-Barre Area have already been fielding unified sports teams against each other in area track meets. Greater Nanticoke Superintendent Ron Grevera said he's excited about creating the opportunity for the students to work and play together, and hopes the options will expand in the future.

The district will be getting a new, digital color marquee sign at the entrance to the campus on Kosciuszko Street. The board approved a sponsorship agreement with FNCB Bank to purchase and install the sign. Grevera said the current sign is broken and at least 20 years old.

With the first day of school just three weeks away, the agenda was — like many other local school boards this month — loaded with personnel moves.

Teachers appointed included Ralph Piontkowski for social studies in grades 7-12, Chelsea Pike for health and physical education in all grades, Jody Zelinske for English in grades 7-12, Nicole Reese for English in grades 7-12, and Holly Sayre for grades K-6.

The board appointed as instructional aides Dawn Boyle, Carolyn Slusser, and Tammy Vincavage (special education).

Chiysta Fox was appointed lead cafeteria worker and Brian Pall as a school police/resource officer with a private employment contract at $46,000 for the coming school year.

And the board accepted the resignations of teachers Tonya Cumberland, and Donna Willis.

The board also:

—Approved bus stops and pick up times, and transportation contracts with Pace Transportation and Keystone Transportation.

—Approved the purchase of an electric convection oven at a cost of $13,191 under the state Co-Stars plan, which allows municipal governments and school district to purchase items at a price already negotiated by the state.

—Increased the price of faculty lunch meals to $4.75, and faculty breakfast meals to $2.40.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish