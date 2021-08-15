Greater Manchester stays alive in PONY League World Series

Aug. 15—The Greater Manchester Colt League 14U All-Stars stayed alive in the PONY League World Series with a 9-2 win over San Jose, Calif., on Thursday.

The win is the first ever for a New Hampshire team in the PONY League World Series.

Greater Manchester's Jaiden Bosquet and Dillon Gaudet combined on the mound to shut down San Jose in the win.

Bosquet pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight. He walked four batters.

Gaudet came on in relief, pitching 1 1/3 innings and allowed just one baserunner.

Greater Manchester scored once in the top of the second and held that one-run lead until the fourth, where it added six runs to take command of the game.

An Adam Lafond bunt brought Logan Whitney home for the first run of the inning, with Noah Durham, Maddox Turck and Henry DuBois adding RBI hits.

In the seventh inning, Greater Manchester added two more runs on a Gaudet single and a Durham double.

Greater Manchester will play either Brownsville, Texas, or Johnstown, Pa., on Monday in the double-elimination tournament. Greater Manchester dropped its first game of the tournament, falling 10-3 to Johnstown, Pa., on Saturday.