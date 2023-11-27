These Greater Lansing football players were named all-state by the MHSFCA

Corunna's Tarick Bower, right, catches a pass against Grand Rapids Catholic Central during the third quarter on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit.

State runner-ups Corunna and Mason were among the programs from Greater Lansing to have multiple players named all-state by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association on Monday.

Division 3 state runner-up Mason had a trio honored in junior quarterback Cason Carswell, senior running back AJ Martel and senior tight end Kaleb Parrish. The players honored for Division 5 state runner-up were senior quarterback Wyatt Bower, senior receiver Tarick Bower, junior defensive lineman Alan Mrva and senior linebacker Jaden Edington.

East Lansing, Ithaca, Carson City-Crystal, Morrice and Portland St. Patrick were the other programs with multiple players honored.

Junior running back Jace Clarizio and senior defensive lineman Javon Thomas earned all-state honors in Division 2 for East Lansing, which won CAAC Blue, district and regional titles.

Ithaca had junior quarterback Jackson Conn, senior defensive lineman Brandon Pass and senior linebacker Noah Risner honored in Division 8.

In 8-player Division 1, Carson City-Crystal senior running back Landon VanderVlucht and senior offensive lineman Jace Staff were named all-state.

The all-state selections in 8-player Division 2 included Portland St. Patrick junior defensive back Landon Simpson and senior specialist Tyler Groothuis and a trio from Morrice in junior running back Joel Fisher, sophomore offensive lineman Oliver Long and junior defensive lineman Travis Smith.

Grand Ledge, Portland, Ovid-Elsie, Lansing Catholic and Ashley also had all-state selections.

Portland's Conner Kazamer (20) runs with the ball during the Portland-Niles high school football game on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Viking Stadium in Niles, Michigan.

Grand Ledge defensive lineman Jayxlon McAllister was recognized in Division 1. Portland defensive back Conner Kazamer was a Division 4 all-state pick, while the Division 6 selections included Lansing Catholic receiver Braden Rabideau and Ovid-Elsie offensive lineman Jake Bowen.

In Division 8, Fowler senior quarterback Jacob Halfmann was named all-state.

Ashley junior linebacker Gavin Malek earned all-state honors in 8-player Division 2.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Football: See the Lansing area players named all-state by the MHSFCA