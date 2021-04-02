Greater Johnstown graduate Harris looks to make a name for herself at Olympic trials

Apr. 2—Mariah Harris has faced some of the best competition in the world, but the Greater Johnstown graduate had to admit that she was a bit star-struck when she looked around the wrestling room in Fort Worth, Texas, as she prepared for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which begin Friday.

"It seems unreal," the 22-year-old said Thursday evening. "I had pictures of so many of these athletes hanging on my wall. To be in the room with them, it's unreal. God has blessed me to get this far."

She hasn't seen her biggest idol yet — five-time Olympic and world champion Jordan Burroughs — but will share the venue with him on Friday.

"That's one person I'm looking forward to seeing," she said.

She's also looking forward to getting an opportunity to compete for a spot on the U.S. women's freestyle team at 76 kilograms (167.5 pounds). Harris won a Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association championship wrestling for Campbellsville University in Kentucky last year and was a third-place finisher in the 2018 U.S. Open, but those don't compare to the Olympic Team Trials.

"This is the biggest event," she said.

"Everything I've been doing to prepare — I know I've been doing the right thing. One thing is to improve from the last time. Go in there and wrestle my match. Wrestle my style and give it all I've got. I'm going to leave it all on the mat."

The pairings had not been released as of Thursday evening, but preliminary brackets published by FloWrestling show Harris, who has been training and coaching at Tiffin University in Ohio, facing No. 7 Nkechinyere Nwankwo in the first round, with the winner facing second-seeded Victoria Francis in the quarterfinals.

Harris beat Francis — who was already a Senior World Team member then — by a 2-1 score in 2017.

"Whoever I wrestle, they're going to get my best," Harris said. "The rankings don't mean anything to me, honestly."

The winner of Friday's challenge tournament will face Adeline Gray, who has a bye into the best-of-3 championship round. The five-time world champion pinned Harris in the 2018 U.S. Open.

"She's the best of the best in the weight class," Harris said of Gray. "It would be amazing to face someone that has the strength and has helped the growth of the sport."

And what would winning a spot on the Olympic team mean to Harris?

"It would mean the world to me," she said. "All the work I put in paid off. God was with me every step of the way. This has been my dream since third grade. Every single goal that I had, I have accomplished.

"This is the next one. This is the time, and I'm ready."

She knows that representing her county in Tokyo is a long shot, but Harris is fine with playing the role of the underdog, just as she did in that meeting with Francis four years ago.

"No one notices me," she said. "They don't expect it. I know what I'm working for.

"I'm going to always make my name. I'm going to go into that gym, and they will know who I am when I leave."