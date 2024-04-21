Greater Grand Forks spring tennis: Madi Stauss leading small Knights team

Apr. 20—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central girls tennis coach Matt Fuka won't have a tough decision on who plays varsity this year for the Knights.

Everyone will.

Central only has eight players on the squad.

Six are required for a regular-season varsity dual. Seven are required to play in the postseason.

"It could be tough," Fuka said. "There will be some tough matches. I think we'll have some close ones as well. Our strong top three is really encouraging. Our 4 and 5 are consistent and they work hard. You can win matches with that. We're definitely not the best team in the state, but we can be competitive."

Three of the eight have varsity experience — senior Madi Stauss, sophomore Stella Blue and freshman Alli Wilhelmi.

Stauss finished sixth last year in state doubles.

She could be one of the top players in the East Region this season. Stauss won her season opener 6-2, 6-1 over Fargo South's Ruby Hawley.

What's the hallmark of her game?

"Power," Fuka said. "Pure power. Last year, in the last match of the season, she was able to play within herself, play a little more controlled and selectively hit with power. We'll see if she's able to continue to do that this season. But she's known for hitting the ball hard."

Two Knights played junior varsity last season and will be moving up — sophomore Hawi Lemma and junior Taylor Grinde. Three are newcomers to tennis — Gabrielle Cormier, Peyton Ault and Lea Johnson.

"In the postseason, we just need to find a way to win three," Fuka said.

Grand Forks Red River is the opposite of Central.

There are 53 players out for the Roughriders.

"We really like the group as a whole," Red River coach Greg LaDouceur said. "I like our depth. We have some very athletic kids that are getting better every day. They don't give up on the ball. They're working hard in practice. I'm hopeful our depth is going to help us out come the end of the season."

Red River's top player is junior Addi Lommen, a state qualifier in doubles last season.

"She's gotten much stronger and quicker on the court," LaDouceur said. "She's hitting the ball really well. She doesn't give up. She's always going hard after the ball. She plays a smart game. She just has to figure out and plan her points a little better, but that will come. She's just a junior yet. She's getting better every day."

Red River has three others back from last year's postseason roster — junior Naomi Rahman, junior Maddie Nelson and senior Dana Chahal.

The East Grand Forks Senior High boys are mixing a big group of seniors with capable youngsters at depth positions.

Coach Kyle Hanson hopes that leads to a state tournament trip.

"I'm very optimistic about this team," Hanson said. "I'm very high on their chances to make a big run at sections. I do think they have a very good chance of making it to state. We haven't had that in boys tennis in a while now. I'm excited about the year and to be coaching this team."

The Green Wave have six seniors with considerable varsity experience — Carson Knutson, Thomas McMahon, Ryan McMahon, Tate Steenerson, Trey D'Heilly and Jeb Haaven-Farstad. They play the top positions on the team.

Underclassmen are having success in the lower spots. Sophomore Luke Hanson, sophomore Oliver Kalenze and freshman Aaden Wavra are a combined 15-1 to start this season.

"All of them have put a lot of time in," Hanson said. "They've been going to Choice in the winter. They love being on the tennis court. They want to be out there. They want to be hitting. You kind of have to drag them away."

Coach: Matt Fuka.

Last season: 10-5, fourth place at state.

Top returners: Sr. Madi Stauss (sixth place state doubles), so. Stella Blue, fr. Alli Wilhelmi.

Top newcomers: Sr. Gabrielle Cormier, jr. Taylor Grinde, soph. Hawi Lemma, fr. Peyton Ault, fr. Lea Johnson.

Coach: Greg LaDouceur.

Last season: 6-6.

Top returners: Jr. Addi Lommen (state doubles qualifier), jr. Naomi Rahman, jr. Maddie Nelson, sr. Dana Chahal.

Top newcomers: Fr. Lauren Endres, fr. Elizabeth Kilgore, eighth-grader Ruby Schneider, eighth-grader Kalli Block, sr. Hailey Sporbert.

Coach: Kyle Hanson.

Last season: 7-10.

Top returners: Sr. Carson Knutson, sr. Thomas McMahon, sr. Ryan McMahon, sr. Tate Steenerson, so. Austin Kovar, so. Luke Hanson, so. Nolan Meulebroeck, sr. Trey D'Heilly, sr. Jeb Haaven-Farstad.

Top newcomers: Fr. Aaden Wavra, jr. Luke Massman, so. Oliver Kalenze, eighth-grader Bauer Walter.