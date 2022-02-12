Greater Gardner high school sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13

Gardner News

Saturday, Feb. 12

Boys basketball

Monty Tech at Assabet 5 p.m.

Murdock at South Lancaster Academy 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Littleton at Gardner 1 p.m.

Girls hockey

Oakmont/MT at Algonquin 2:10 p.m.

Boys and girls indoor track

District E Invitational Meet TBA

(at Reggie Lewis Center, Boston)

Wrestling

Division 2 Western Mass. Sectionals

Monty Tech at Hopkington 9 a.m.

Division 3 Central Mass. Sectionals

Quabbin at Ashland 9 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

No games scheduled

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Greater Gardner high school sporting events for Saturday, Feb. 12

Recommended Stories