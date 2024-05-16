Greater Cleveland Conference adds Lorain for start of 2025-26 season

May 15—Mentor and Euclid have a new partner in the Greater Cleveland Conference.

On May 15, the GCC announced Lorain High School is joining the Greater Cleveland Conference.

The GCC — established in 2016 — officially added Lorain at its most recent board meeting. The Titans will begin competing in their new conference for the 2025-26 school year.

The addition of Lorain makes the GCC an eight-team conference. The Titans will join Mentor, Euclid, Medina, Strongsville, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights and Brunswick.

"We are very happy that Lorain has accepted our invitation to join the Greater Cleveland Conference and look forward to what they will bring in both athletic competitions and district wide opportunities in the coming years," said Jeff Cassella, Mentor athletic director and GCC president. "Lorain has a strong tradition, and this partnership will strengthen our conference for years to come."

Lorain is currently competing in the Lake Erie League. Mentor, Euclid, Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights were former members of the LEL before switching to the GCC.

Said Lorain athletic director Brian Koury: "Lorain is very excited for this new opportunity. Most of the existing GCC schools were in Lake Erie League back when we originally joined, and we have competed against all of the schools in the GCC in non-league play in recent years so there is definitely a familiarity. This is going to be exciting for Lorain sports."

The current LECL consists of Lorain, Bedford, Maple Heights, Warrensville Heights, Garfield Heights and Shaw.