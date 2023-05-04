Greater Cincinnati prep football standouts head to Under Armour camp
The complete roster for the Under Armour Next Football Camp Series in suburban Columbus, which will take place at Fortress Obetz on Sunday,has been announced.
The camp begins at 9 a.m. and will be for high school players as old as current juniors in the Class of 2024.
The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series is a grassroots football skills platform for the best middle school and high school football players across the country. These select athletes will have the opportunity to hone their on-field skills and earn a coveted bid to the 2024 Under Armour Next All-America Game or UA Next Future 50 Camp.
Several Greater Cincinnati players will take part in the camp.
Highlighting the group is two current juniors in the Class of 2024 who are in ESPN’s top 300 prospects for the class. Those are Koy Beasley of La Salle and Terhyon Nichols of Withrow. Both are defensive backs.
Beasley, a four-star prospect, added an offer from Michigan State last week to other Power-5 schools including national champion Georgia, USC, Minnesota, Purdue and Kentucky.
Nichols is also a composite four-star recruit and visited Wisconsin with former UC head coach Luke Fickell in April.
Among other notables is Jamison Kitna, a quarterback from Lakota East whose father, Jon Kitna, recently took over as head coach there. Kitna is a former Bengals quarterback.
Chris Henry, Jr., son of the deceased former Bengals wide receiver who played with Kitna, will also be there. He transferred to Withrow from West Clermont in the offseason.
Austin Alexander from Cooper, whose uncle is former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander from Boone County High School, will be there. The sophomore defensive line prospect has been getting several Power-5 offers of late.
Here are all of the Greater Cincinnati players who are scheduled to participate as of Thursday:
Class of 2024
Koy Beasley, defensive back, La Salle
Taebron Bennie-Powell, defensive back, Lakota West
Jay’Quan Bostic, wide receiver/tight end, Taft
Israel Bradford, defensive back, Walnut Hills
Elijah Davis, defensive line, Lakota West
Tranel Engleman, running back, Hughes
Donte Ferrell, wide receiver/tight end, Woodward
Tra’Mar Harris, wide receiver/tight end, Winton Woods
Charles Hawkins, running back, Taft
Karson Hobbs, defensive back, Moeller
Zae Jennings, defensive back, Winton Woods
Mercer Luniewski, offensive line, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Charlton Luniewski, offensive line, CHCA
Kash Mallory, linebacker, Mt. Healthy
Liam McKenna, defensive line, Elder
Drew Minich, defensive back, Lakota West
Corey Myrick, defensive back, Colerain
Reginald Nelson, defensive back, Anderson
Terhyon Nichols, defensive back, Withrow
Jack Sammarco, wide receiver/tight end, Anderson
Jacob Schorsch, offensive line, Elder
Lyviel Waters, wide receiver/tight end, Winton Woods
Dorian Williams, wide receiver/tight end, Princeton
Class of 2025
Austin Alexander, defensive line, Cooper
Maddox Arnold, linebacker, Elder
Luka Gilbert, wide receiver/tight end, Lakota West
Raphael Greene, offensive line, Winton Woods
Justin Hill, linebacker, Winton Woods
Trace Jallick, wide receiver/tight end, Anderson
John Kattus, offensive line, St. Xavier
Jamison Kitna, quarterback, Lakota East
Drayden Pavey, defensive line, Taft
Kage Payne, offensive line, Kings
Caden Piening, wide receiver/tight end, Anderson
Jeremiah Sanders, wide receiver/tight end, Mt. Healthy
Jai’mier Scott, defensive back, Mt. Healthy
Quintin Simmons, wide receiver/tight end, Withrow
Trey Verdon, defensive line, Hamilton
Class of 2026
Chris Henry, wide receiver/tight end, Withrow
Cam O’Hara, quarterback, Cooper
Cam Thomas, linebacker, Lakota West
Class of 2027
Isaiah Garrett, running back, Winton Woods
The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series, created in partnership with Intersport and 3STEP Sports, stresses the importance of skill development above all else. The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series will focus on various athletic measurements including the 40-yard dash, pro agility, and the vertical jump. These optional stations will be conducted through individual drills and head-to-head competitions against other top athletes in their position. In addition, players will take on the opposition in 1-on-1 drills to showcase what they are made of.
