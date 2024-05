Greater Cincinnati players on teams playing in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament

The Horizon League championship trophy on display as Northern Kentucky University's baseball team had a watch party for the NCAA Tournament selection show May 27, 2024 at Mac's Pizza Pub, Cold Spring, Ky.

The bracket for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament was revealed on Monday, with the Tennessee Volunteers getting the No. 1 overall seed.

The Volunteers, and the other 15 top seeds will host regionals beginning May 31.

Greater Cincinnati will be well-represented when the tournament starts, with players from the Tristate all over the rosters of teams.

Here's a look at where to find area standouts in the tournament.

Alabama Crimson Tide

C Luke Vaughn, freshman, Elder

Central Florida Knights

P Cade Boxrucker, senior, Badin

Clemson Tigers

P Noah Samol, sophomore, Mason

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

C Brice Estep, freshman, Beechwood

Evansville Aces

Evansville pitcher Drew Fieger, a Beechwood High School grad.

P Drew Fieger, junior, Beechwood

IF Ben Stuart, junior, Mason

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers outfielder Devin Taylor, a La Salle High School grad.

OF Devin Taylor, sophomore, La Salle

P Evan Whiteaker, sophomore, Lakota East

Indiana State Sycamores

IF Mike Sears, senior, Walnut Hills

Kentucky Wildcats

P Travis Smith, sophomore, Walton-Verona

Mississippi State Bulldogs

C Joe Powell, senior, Mason

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska's Joshua Overbeek, an Anderson High School grad.

IF Joshua Overbeek, junior, Anderson

Northern Kentucky Norse

Northern Kentucky's Liam McFadden-Ackman, a Mason High School grad.

P Aaron Boster, junior, Kings

P Clay Brock, senior, CHCA

P Zach Byron, senior, Milford

P Nick McClanahan, graduate, Ryle

IF Liam McFadden-Ackman, senior, Mason

C Zack Minton, junior, Franklin

IF John Odom, graduate, Beechwood

P Noah Sackenheim, junior, Badin

P Jared Teke, sophomore, Batavia

San Diego Toreros

C Jonathan Fitz, freshman, Covington Catholic

Vanderbilt Commodores

P Nik Copenhaver, freshman, Badin

Wofford Terriers

P Brennan Hileman, freshman, St. Xavier

NCAA baseball regional sites 2024

The 16 host sites of the 2024 baseball regional were revealed by the NCAA on Sunday.

Knoxville Regional: No. 1 Tennessee

Lexington Regional: No. 2 Kentucky

Bryan-College Station Regional: No. 3 Texas A&M

Chapel Hill Regional: No. 4 North Carolina

Fayetteville Regional: No. 5 Arkansas

Clemson Regional: No. 6 Clemson

Athens Regional: No. 7 Georgia

Tallahassee Regional: No. 8 Florida State

Norman Regional: No. 9 Oklahoma

Raleigh Regional: No. 10 N.C. State

Stillwater Regional: No. 11 Oklahoma State

Charlottesville Regional: No. 12 Virginia

Tucson Regional: No. 13 Arizona

Santa Barbara Regional: No. 14 UC Santa Barbara

Corvallis Regional: No. 15 Oregon State

Greenville Regional: No. 16 ECU

NCAA baseball tournament bracket 2024

Here is the NCAA baseball tournament bracket:

NCAA baseball tournament bracket, schedule

All times Eastern

Regionals

Knoxville Regional

No. 2 Southern Mississippi (41-18) vs. No. 3 Indiana (32-24-1), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Tennessee (50-11) vs. No. 4 Northern Kentucky (35-22), 7 p.m.

Greenville Regional

No. 1 East Carolina (43-15) vs. No. 4 Evansville (35-23), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Wake Forest (38-20) vs. No. 3 Virginia Commonwealth (37-21), 6 p.m.

Norman Regional

No. 1 Oklahoma (37-19) vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts (27-30-1), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Duke (39-18) vs. No. 3 Connecticut (32-23), 7 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional

No. 1 Florida State (42-15) vs. No. 4 Stetson (40-20), noon

No. 2 Alabama (33-22) vs. No. 3 Central Florida (35-19), 6 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional

No. 1 Arkansas (43-14) vs. No. 4 Southeast Missouri State (34-25), 3 p.m.

No. 2 Louisiana Tech (45-17) vs. #3 Kansas State (32-24), 8 p.m.

Charlottesville Regional

No. 1 Virginia (41-15) vs. No. 4 Penn (24-23), noon

No. 2 Mississippi St. (38-21) vs. No. 3 St. John’s (37-16-1), 7 p.m.

Tucson Regional

No. 2 Dallas Baptist (44-13) vs. No. 3 West Virginia (33-22), 3 p.m.

No. 1 Arizona (36-21) vs. No. 4 Grand Canyon (34-23), 9 p.m.

Chapel Hill Regional

No. 2 LSU (40-21) vs. No. 3 Wofford (41-18), noon

No. 1 North Carolina (42-13) vs. No. Long Island (33-23), 6 p.m.

Lexington Regional

No. 1 Kentucky (40-14) vs. No. 4 Western Michigan (32-21), noon

No. 2 Indiana State (42-13) vs. No. 3 Illinois (34-19), 7 p.m.

Corvallis Regional

No. 2 UC Irvine (43-12) vs. No. 3 Nicholls State (38-20), 4 p.m.

No. 1 Oregon State (42-14) vs. No. 4 Tulane (35-24), 9 p.m.

Raleigh Regional

No. 2 South Carolina (36-23) vs. No. 3 James Madison (34-23), 2 p.m.

No. 1 North Carolina State (33-20) vs. No. 4 Bryant (36-19), 7 p.m.

Athens Regional

No. 1 Georgia (39-15) vs. No. 4 Army (31-21), 1 p.m.

No. 2 UNC Wilmington (39-19) vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech (31-23), 7 p.m.

Clemson Regional

No. 2 Vanderbilt (38-21) vs. No. 3 Coastal Carolina (34-23), noon

No. 1 Clemson (41-14) vs. No. 4 High Point (34-25), 7 p.m.

Stillwater Regional

No. 2 Nebraska (39-20) vs. No. 3 Florida (28-27), 3 p.m.

No. 1 Oklahoma State (40-17) vs. No. 4 Niagara (38-15), 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara Regional

No. 2 San Diego (40-13) vs. No. 3 Oregon (37-18), 3 p.m.

No. 1 UC Santa Barbara (42-12) vs. No. 4 Fresno State (33-27), 9 p.m.

Bryan-College Station Regional

No. 1 Texas A&M (44-13) vs. No. 4 Grambling (26-26), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Louisiana-Lafayette (40-18) vs. No. 3 Texas (35-22), 6 p.m.

Super Regionals

Knoxville Regional winner vs. Greenville Regional winner

Norman Regional winner vs. Tallahassee Regional winner

Fayetteville Regional winner vs. Charlottesville Regional winner

Tucson Regional winner vs. Chapel Hill Regional winner

Lexington Regional winner vs. Corvallis Regional winner

Raleigh Regional winner vs. Athens Regional winner

Clemson Regional winner vs. Stillwater Regional winner

Santa Barbara Regional winner vs. College Station Regional winner

College World Series bracket, schedule

At Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

Friday, June 14

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, June 15

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, June 16

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Monday, June 17

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Tuesday, June 18

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser

Wednesday, June 19

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Thursday, June 20

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, if necessary

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, if necessary

Championship series

Saturday, June 22

Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 23

Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, TBA

Monday, June 24

Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, TBA, if necessary

NCAA baseball tournament schedule 2024

Start date: Friday, May 31

End date: Sunday, June 23 (Monday, June 24, if necessary)

Regionals: Friday, May 31 through Monday June 3

Super regionals: Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10

College World Series: Friday, June 14

CWS finals: Saturday, June 22 through Monday, June 24 (if necessary)

