Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, May 27-June 2
Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com.
May 27
BASEBALL
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
EIGHTH REGION
Simon Kenton 3, Shelby County 0
South Oldham 7, Walton-Verona 3
NINTH REGIONConner 2, Beechwood 0
Covington Catholic 12, Highlands 9
Dixie Heights 12, Newport Central Catholic 2 (5 innings)
Ryle 11, St. Henry 1
SOFTBALL
NINTH REGION
Campbell County 21, George Rogers Clark 6 (4 innings)
Highlands 7, Cooper 4
Notre Dame 4, Conner 3
10th REGION
Mason County 3, Pendleton County 1
Montgomery County 11, Bishop Brossart 0 (5 innings)
