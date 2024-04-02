Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, April 1-April 7
The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives. Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com. Please submit Team or Athlete of the Week nominations by Monday morning for the previous week's performances to mlaughman@enquirer.com.
April 1
Baseball
Little Miami 6, Loveland 2
WP- McGuinness (2-0); LP- Bradley (0-1).
Leaders: LM- Manocchio 2-4; McGuinness 3-4, 3 RBI; Sukup 2 RBI; Vultaggio 2 R. L- Fleming 2B.
Records: LM 2-2 (2-1 ECC), L 1-4 (1-2 ECC).
La Salle 8, Miamisburg 1
WP- Hummel (1-1).
Leaders: LS- Goldschmidt 2 RBI; Lonneman 2-4; Reynolds 3B; Richmond 2-4; Riesenbeck 2-3, 2 R; Roettele 2B, 2 R; Schneider 2 RBI.
Records: LS 2-3, M 2-2.
Fairfield 7, Lakota West 5
WP- Davids (1-1, 7 Ks).
Leaders: F- Cline 2 RBI; Wagster 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI.
Records: F 2-5 (2-2 GMC), LW 1-5 (1-3 GMC).
Mason 6, Lakota East 5
WP- J. Hanley (2-0, 9 Ks); SV- B. Hanley (2).
Leaders: M- J. Hanley 2 R; Koelling 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Stevens 2B, 2 RBI.
Records: M 6-1 (3-0 GMC), LE 3-4 (1-2 GMC).
Walnut Hills 6, West Clermont 5
WP- Cocklin (1-1).
Leaders: WH- Canan 2B, 3 RBI; Cocklin 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R; Conrad 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Upp 2 R.
Records: WH 1-3 (1-2 ECC), WC 2-2 (1-2 ECC).
Anderson 4, Lebanon 3
WP- Overbeek (1-0).
Leaders: A- Muehlenkamp 3-4.
Records: A 3-1 (2-1 ECC), L 1-4 (0-3 ECC).
Talawanda 8, Northwest 1
WP- Robinson (1-0); SV- Griffin (1).
Leaders: T- Sayler 2-3, 2 R; Wright 2B.
Records: T 3-1 (1-0 SWOC), N 0-5 (0-1 SWOC).
Centerville 8, St. Xavier 5
Oak Hills 9, Hamilton 4
Sycamore 1, Middletown (10 innings)
Mariemont 13, Clark Montessori 7
Softball
Mercy McAuley 15, Norwood 1 (five innings)
WP- Cook (1-1, 6 Ks)
Leaders: MM- Cook 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Elmer 3-3, 2 R; Gildea 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; Hartmann 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Olding 3 R; Zech 2 RBI.
Records: MM 2-2, N 2-1.
Oak Hills 5, Colerain 3
WP- Szabo (2-3).
Leaders: OH- Gilkey 2-4; Hansen 4-4, 2B, 3 R; Veneman 2B, 3 RBI.
Records: OH 4-3 (2-1 GMC), C 0-3 (0-3 GMC).
Fairfield 15, Middletown 0 (five innings)
WP- Spence (4-1, 7 Ks).
Leaders: F- Clark 2-3, 3 RBI; Cornett 2-2, 2B, 2 R; J. Huey 2B, 2 RBI; Needham 2-2, 2B, 2 R; Saylor 2 R; Spence 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI; Stanfield 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Records: F 4-1 (3-1 GMC), M 0-4 (0-3 GMC).
Carroll 11, Fenwick 0
Badin 8, McNicholas 3
Lakota West 11, Princeton 1 (five innings)
Mason 4, Lakota East 2
Hamilton 8, Sycamore 1
Boys tennis
Lakota East 4, Springboro "B" 1
Vass d. Abraham 6-1, 6-1; Everding d. Ramite 6-1, 7-6; Siehl (S) d. Mills 7-5, 6-3. Frazier-Das d. Purtiman-Butgn 5-7, 7-6, 12-10; Bialk-Unger d. Desilva-Folt 7-6, 6-1.
Boys volleyball
Badin (4-5) d. Oak Hills (2-5) 25-20, 25-12, 25-18
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati high school sports scores, April 1-April 7