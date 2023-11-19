Greater Cincinnati high school football: storylines from Ohio, Kentucky regional finals

The state semifinal matchups are set for high school football in both Ohio and Kentucky.

Two Greater Cincinnati teams are still alive in the Buckeye State, while four teams south of the river will play for a trip to UK's Kroger Field.

Here are storylines from the weekend in Ohio and Kentucky.

Moeller rolls into state semifinals

Moeller controlled the game on both sides of the ball in beating Lakota West in the Division I, Region 4 final for the third straight year. Moeller won 22-0.

Moeller's Eli Jacon Duffy dives over the Lakota West defense for a first down. The Crusaders are in the state semifinals for the third straight year.

Moeller put up 300 yards of offense on a Firebirds defense that gave up about half that for most of the season. Quarterback Matt Ponatoski threw for 179 yards and Jordan Marshall rushed for 103 yards and a TD, and caught five passes for 49 yards.

Moeller shut down the Lakota West offense, limiting them to 157 yards of offense, just 24 on the ground, and forcing three turnovers.

Moeller's Karson Hobbs (3) scampers into the endzone for a Crusaders' touchdown having scooped up an errant Lakota West lateral pass at the OHSAA Division I, Region 4 football championship at Mason, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023.

Kyler Paul led Moeller with seven tackles, including two sacks. He also had an interception for one of the Crusaders’ three takeaways. Karson Hobbs and Connor Cuozzo recovered fumbles.

Moeller will now face Springfield (9-5) in the state semifinals for the third straight year. Moeller has heartbreaking losses in the prior two meetings, 22-21 in 2021 and 28-24 last year.

Lakota West had won 11 straight after an 0-2 start. The Firebirds allowed only 8.6 points per game for the year. The 22 against Moeller was its most allowed this year, but seven of those came from a short fumble return on defense.

The Lakota West seniors finished with a 43-7 record in their four years.

Anderson beats Withrow as dream seasons collide

In a battle of the unstoppable force versus the immovable object, Anderson ended Withrow’s best season with a 49-28 win in the Division II, Region 8 final at Princeton. Anderson moves on to play top-ranked and undefeated Massillon Washington Friday at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Anderson Raptors celebrate with their regional championship trophy after beating Withrow 49-28 in the regional final Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Anderson is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2008, when the team was state runner-up after winning the Division II state championship in 2007. The Raptors denied the Tigers their first ever regional championship in the process. Withrow finished with a school record for wins, going 12-2.

Anderson did so by blitzing a Withrow defense that had allowed only 71 points all season, and no more than 14 in any contest. That was to GCL power St. Xavier in a 14-10 loss.

Anderson scored 21 points in the first quarter on nearly 200 yards of offense, and kept the Tigers at arm’s length for the rest of the game.

Withrow senior quarterback Luke Dunn finished with a school record 2,586 passing yards and 36 touchdowns for the season.

Withrow senior quarterback Luke Dunn finished with a school record 2,586 passing yards and 36 touchdowns for the Tigers, who won a school-record 12 games.

Senior Demetrius Howard led Withrow in rushing with 524 yards and seven TDs. Sophomore Chris Henry, Jr., an Ohio State commit, had 65 catches for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior Quintin Simmons had 25 catches for 422 yards and seven TDs.

Sophomore Christion Browner had 83 tackles, eight for loss. Senior lineman Wylen Gover had 50 tackles, 18.5 for loss and seven sacks. He also had three fumble recoveries. Lavarr Jones had 51 tackles, 13 for loss and three sacks. Senior Chris Payne had 62 tackles, six for loss and two interceptions. Alai Uaisele had 63 tackles, eight for loss.

Senior Terhyon Nichols, a Kentucky commit at defensive back, had 52 tackles and three interceptions. He also chipped in five touchdowns on offense.

Badin finishes memorable season 13-1

Badin took its first loss of the year with a 37-25 loss to Celina in the Division III, Region 12 championship game.

Badin lost to Braylon Gabes, who was both the Offensive and Defensive Back of the Year in the Western Buckeye League, which Celina was co-champions of.

Gabes passed for a touchdown, scored two rushing touchdowns ‒ including a 49-yarder after breaking loose from a handful of Badin tacklers that gave Celina a 7-6 lead in the first quarter — and grabbed two interceptions, returning one 80 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter for the clinching score.

Badin finished 13-1, losing in the regional final for the second straight year after going 14-1 and losing in the state final in 2021. Badin was also 8-1 in 2020, meaning the seniors went a phenomenal 48-4 in their four years in Hamilton.

Senior QB Alex Ritzie threw for over 2,000 yards this season. Yordy and Lem Grayson each ran for over 800 yards this year. Yordy had 14 TD runs and Grayson 16.

Aidan Brown had over 700 yards receiving and 10 TDs.

Wyoming finishes 12-2 in loss to hot Alter squad

Wyoming ran into a hot Kettering Alter team that won its sixth straight game, eliminating the Cowboys 17-0 in the Division IV, Region 16 championship game.

The Knights simply stymied Wyoming, allowing the Cowboys only three first downs in the first half and blocking a 36-yard field goal try in the fourth quarter.

Wyoming could only get 222 yards of offense against the Knights.

The Cowboys senior class includes D.J. Gray, Quaid Hauer, Denham Miller, Jaylen Dukes, Theo Addo, Dorien Fredericks, Touraj Dukes, Deuce Wiley, Jerry Myatt, Aiden Pippin and Holbrook Voight.

Wyoming, last year’s DIV state runner-up, was 49-4 in the last four years of the senior class.

Waynesville loses rematch and denied first regional title

Waynesville faced Southwestern Buckeye League foe Valley View for the second time this season, looking for its first regional championship. Waynesville had won the first meeting, 49-40 but Valley View got revenge with a 42-24 win in the Division V, Region 20 championship.

Waynesville finishes 11-3. Valley View racked up 403 yards to 250 for the Spartans. Caden Henson threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three for the Germantown Spartans.

Waynesville junior QB Alex Amburgy came into the game throwing for 2,621 yards and 25 touchdowns. Junior Garrett Lundy entered the game with 1,223 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, and 387 receiving yards and six TDs.

Lundy also led the team with 120 tackles and four interceptions. Kellen Philpot came into the game with 109 tackles.

Conner Berrey, a senior, came in with 66 catches for 1,136 yards and 12 TDs. He was also one of the top kickers in Southwest Ohio making 13-of-14 field goals and going perfect on 55 extra points.

The 11-3 record was a dream season after the Spartans had gone 13-16 the previous three seasons, including 3-8 in 2022.

Beechwood to face Mayfield for third straight season

By virtue of a 55-0 win over Martin County, the Tigers will face a familiar foe in the Class 2A state semifinals.

Beechwood quarterback Clay Hayden (12) threw for 300 yards and six touchdowns in a blowout win over Martin County.

Including this year, Beechwood and Mayfield have met in the state semifinals or state final four times in the last five years. The Tigers are riding a two-game winning streak in the series, having won at home in 2021 before beating the Cardinals in last year's state championship game, 14-13.

The last time Beechwood traveled to Mayfield was in 2019. It lost that game, 35-7.

The Cardinals are coming off a 58-36 win over Lexington Christian, who were another favorite to make the state championship. They are averaging 51 points per game, two less than the Tigers' average of 53. Their lone loss is to Paducah Tilghman, which is facing Covington Catholic this week in the Class 4A state semifinals. Coincidentally, the Colonels handed the Tigers their only loss of the season.

While Beechwood is known for its passing attack, Mayfield can get it done on the ground and in the air. Zane Cartwright has thrown for 1,858 yards and 28 touchdowns while the Cardinals have run for 2,174 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Cooper, Highlands set for rematch in state semifinal

Cooper won its second straight road game, beating Southwestern 24-14. The Jaguars won their first regional championship since 2014.

The key statistic from Cooper's win was the four turnovers they caused, resulting in 10 first-half points. Quarterback Cam O'Hara threw for a season-low 105 yards, but Keegan Maher ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

This Friday, they face another road game, albeit a much shorter trip than the previous two weeks, playing in Fort Thomas.

Highlands defeated North Laurel, 30-7, to set up the rematch and what will be one of the best games of the week. The Bluebirds are in their first state semifinal since 2015.

Their all-around attack proved to be tough to stop once again. Brody Benke threw for 154 yards while Cam Giesler ran for 95 of Highlands' 221 rushing yards.

Who can forget the 58-51 shootout between the Bluebirds and Jaguars back in Week 6? Cooper's defense has been much improved since, but they still need to shore up the run defense. The Jaguars allowed 154 rushing yards to Southwestern. They will need to hold Highlands to that same number or fewer in order to advance to their first state championship game since 2012.

Covington Catholic blanks Johnson Central

Considering their opponent and the stage they were on, the Colonels put on their best performance of the season in a 31-0 defeat of Johnson Central.

After scoring just eight points in the first half, CovCath exploded for 23 points in the second half, led by Evan Pitzer's three touchdown passes. Braylon Miller caught two of those scores and ran for another touchdown.

Covington Catholic wide receiver Braylon Miller (2) caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns against Johnson Central.

The Colonels are now 13-0 and will play in the state semifinals for the first time since 2020, when they were in Class 5A.

There will be an undefeated state champion in Class 4A for the first time since 2020. Boyle County, Franklin County and Paducah Tilghman all have clean records headed into the penultimate weekend. Boyle County is the three-time defending Class 4A state champion.

