Greater Cincinnati high school football: What week 2 taught us about local teams

In Greater Cincinnati high school football season Week 2, some teams successfully adjusted from the first game to the second while others continued to iron out wrinkles in the pursuit of winning football.

Friday night brought the onset of conference play in two Southwest Ohio conferences and a Northern Kentucky rivalry game. Here's what we learned about a few of the teams and conferences after the weekend's slate of games.

Beechwood is the same old team despite new coach

How do the Tigers keep doing it? Jay Volker inherited a roster that is two-thirds the size of last year's, yet Beechwood has continued to dominate on Friday nights. Despite giving up 311 yards to McNicholas in their season opener, the Tigers emerged with a 17-point victory. They then traveled to Class 6A Campbell County and showed no mercy in a 50-7 win.

It's not like there isn't precedent for what Beechwood did in Week 2, either. In the last two seasons, the Tigers went 7-1 against teams from Class 5A and 6A, winning those games by an average of 24.6 points.

Quarterback Clay Hayden, only a junior, is already one of the top passers in Class 2A with 549 yards through two games. Luke Erdman and Chase Flaherty have combined for seven total touchdowns, and as they have in years past, the Tigers are relying on their defense to get the job done. Tyler Fryman and James Cusick both have two interceptions and the defense has allowed 221 yards per game.

Beechwood has games against Simon Kenton (6A), Dixie Heights (5A) and Covington Catholic (4A) before getting into district play.

Ryle, Cooper prepare for the 'Battle of Union'

The Raiders and Jaguars are both coming off big wins in Week 2. Ryle pulled away late for a 28-7 win over an improved Conner team while Cooper dominated Henry Clay 42-2 and is looking like a contender in Class 5A, District 6.

Ryle quarterback Logan Verax threw two touchdowns in the Raiders' 28-7 win over Conner.

The Jaguars haven't won this game since 2015 and have only won three games all-time in the series. Watch for Logan Verax, Jacob Savage, Dylan Lee and Kai Workman to make big plays for Ryle. Cooper will counter with Cam O'Hara, Austin Alexander, Jack Lonaker, Isaiah Johnson and Michael Mulvihill.

Princeton asserts dominance in the Greater Miami Conference

The Vikings have an early leg up in the standings, thanks to an 18-6 win over Lakota West, their first defeat of the Firebirds since 2019. It was an ugly affair but two David Hambrick touchdown runs sealed the deal.

Princeton running back David Hambrick runs the ball during the Vikings' 18-3 win over Lakota West Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

One word to describe the GMC this year is wacky. Hamilton got shut out in Week 1 before shutting out Lakota East in Week 2. Fairfield put on an offensive display in a loss to Wayne, then lost to a Sycamore team that hadn't won a game since Oct. 29, 2021.

Princeton hasn't finished better than second in the conference since 2004. Their league record in each instance was 6-1. One league loss should be enough to win this year's title, but head coach Andre Parker and the Vikings won't leave anything to chance.

New stadium is a good luck charm for Purcell Marian

The Cavaliers have won their first two games in three of the last four seasons, but this year is different. For the first time in the school's 96-year history, Purcell Marian is playing true home games ‒ the team has six this year ‒ at Staubach Stadium on Hackberry Street.

They began the season in ceremonious fashion, welcoming Pro Football Hall of Famer and 1960 graduate Roger Staubach to christen their new digs. The Cavaliers beat Deer Park 40-22, followed by a 26-6 win over Aiken to improve to 2-0.

Purcell travels to Madeira on Sept. 1 before returning home for games against KIPP Academy and Taft, the latter of which will be their first real test at home.

Middletown starts 2-0 for 1st time in 12 years

Behind quarterback Jerimiah Landers and running back Eric Schroeder, the Middies have won their first two games by a combined 32 points. They are also rewriting their history books, opening the season with back-to-back wins for the first time since they won their first four games in 2011. That team went 10-2 overall and finished second in the GMC. Could a similar, successful fate await Don Simpson's squad?

Landers has had a hand in six of the team's seven touchdowns despite only passing for 195 yards. He has 162 yards and three scores on the ground. Schroeder leads the team with 199 rushing yards. Linebackers Cammari Smith and Gabe Terrell lead the team in tackles and the defense as a whole allowed just 40 yards of offense in a 20-3 win over Colerain.

The one thing the Middies need to clean up is their turnover rate. They have lost two fumbles in each game and Landers has thrown three interceptions. Those mistakes may get overlooked against a Colerain team that is struggling in their first year under head coach Carl Huber but could lead to disaster against teams later in the season.

Wyoming keeps winning with defense

Wyoming has started 2-0 as it tries to make another run at a state championship after finishing as Division IV runner-ups last year.

Last season’s Cowboys had an explosive offense led by running back C.J. Hester but also had an imposing defense that allowed less than six points per game.

Without Hester, the offense is trying to find its way this year, putting up 230 yards and 13 points last week. But the defense shut out Monroe on 120 yards of offense in a 13-0 win. Wyoming will play at Aiken Sept. 2.

Seals sets up 2nd win for Senators

The Taft Senators improved to 2-0 on the season behind a second-straight strong game from quarterback Armoud Seals, who transferred from Woodward.

Seals completed 18-of-24 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Eddie Holloway, one from 86 yards out. Taft hosts Kentucky power DuPont Manual from Louisville Sept. 1.

Taft quarterback Armoud Seals, who played at Woodward last year, drops back to pass during the Senators' scrimmage at Anderson, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Wild openers in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference

It wouldn’t be a Friday night in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference without some high-scoring drama as the 10 teams opened league play last week.

Milford had the most dramatic win, rallying to beat Lebanon 34-29. Luke Brand threw a TD pass to Reece Davis with 34 seconds left, Davis’ third touchdown of the game. He caught nine passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and had an 80-yard punt return.

Milford wide receiver Reece Davis (7) returns a punt during their football game against Lebanon Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Anderson keeps racking up the yards and points no matter who the quarterback is, as the Raptors routed Loveland 48-14. Anderson had 656 yards of offense. First-year starting QB Justice Burnam threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, while standout running back Brodey Berg had 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns along with four catches for 34 yards and a score.

West Clermont, Kings and Winton Woods rolled to big wins in their league openers as well.

Clinton-Massie is back on the winning track

After winning the Division IV state championship in 2021, Clinton-Massie took a small step back last season, starting 0-4 and finishing 7-6. The Falcons are now 2-0 after shutting out Edgewood 42-0. CM lost by seven to Edgewood last year and to Waynesville in the 2022 season opener, and has now dominated both teams to begin the 2023 season. The Falcons have allowed 180 yards to both teams and play at Mariemont this Friday.

