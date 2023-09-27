Greater Cincinnati high school football: Week 7 games to watch

Seems like the 2023 high school football season just started, but we’re already in Week 7 of the regular season. Conference races on the Ohio side of the river are getting intense while Northern Kentucky teams are beginning their district races.

Here are eight games to watch this week in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Submitting picks are writers Brendan Connelly, Alex Harrison, Kori Stewart and James Weber, in addition to digital content coach, Melanie Laughman.

More: Greater Cincinnati high school football: biggest storylines from Week 6

More: See who is ranked in the Sept. 25 Ohio Associated Press high school football polls

Reading (4-2) at Indian Hill (4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: The host Braves are 3-0 in the Cincinnati Hills League, tied with Wyoming for first place, while Reading is tied for third at 2-1. Indian Hill still has to face Wyoming, and Reading needs to win to keep its title hopes alive. Indian Hill is the only team not named Wyoming to win the CHL title in the last 10 years.

Both teams are primarily run-based. Reading has one of the best 1-2 punches in Greater Cincinnati in Austin Fancher and Landen Schaefer. Fancher, a senior, had a monster game against Summit Country Day with 366 yards and a school-record eight touchdowns, then followed it up with 167 and two against Finneytown. He has 744 yards and 13 TDs for the year. Schaefer rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns against Madeira and has 393 and four TDs for the season.

Indian Hill freshman Ethan Cole has averaged 133 yards passing the last three weeks and thrown for six touchdowns, all in CHL play. Devlan Daniel (554 yards, 7 TDs) and Penn Picton (403, 5) are another strong 1-2 punch in the backfield.

The only CHL opponent the teams have in common is Madeira. Reading beat the Mustangs by 10 (31-21) while the Braves won by 21 (42-21). Each has a player with over 50 tackles as IH’s Eli Riggs is fifth in the CHL with 53 and Reading’s DaMaurion Woods is sixth with 51.

The teams have split low-scoring decisions the last two years, with Indian Hill winning 9-7 last year after the Blue Devils won 12-8 in 2021. Indian Hill won the previous eight, most by large margins.

Picks: Indian Hill (Weber, Stewart, Laughman); Reading (Connelly, Harrison)

More: Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, Sept. 25

Western Brown (2-4) at New Richmond (5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: Both teams won their first games in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference-American and are tied for first with 6-0 Clinton-Massie.

Points have been plentiful with both teams this season. The Broncos have scored 34 points per game but have allowed 47. Western Brown had not played a team in the Greater Cincinnati area before beating Batavia 51-47 last week. In the previous two games, the Broncos lost 56-48 to Jackson and 63-31 to Miami Trace.

WB’s Brady Sutton has thrown for 1,900 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 414 and six TDs. Isaiah Smith is one of the area’s top receivers with 57 catches for 994 yards and seven scores.

New Richmond has averaged 44 points per game on offense and allowed 23.8. The Lions have played all local schools, only losing to Williamsburg 54-39. New Richmond has allowed nine points per game in its last three wins, over Clermont Northeastern, Norwood and Goshen.

Brady Young has thrown for 1,715 yards and 21 TDs against only four interceptions. Cohen Manning is his top target with 38 catches for 858 yards and 12 TDs. Braylon Patchell has rushed for 718 yards and nine TDs, most of those numbers in the last four games.

Western Brown has won the last two meetings, including 36-20 last year. New Richmond’s last win was in 2020 in a ridiculously wild 77-61 final with nearly 1,300 combined yards.

New Richmond’s improved defense will be put to the test. If the Lions can play like they have against weaker offenses, they’ll have the advantage. But if Western Brown is as explosive on offense as Williamsburg was, this will be another classic SBAAC shootout.

Picks: New Richmond (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Stewart, Laughman)

Moeller (3-3) at Elder (4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: The Greater Catholic League-South title is on the line in this rivalry showdown. Moeller (2-0) would win the league title outright for the second straight year with a victory. With a win, Elder (1-0) would clinch no worse than a tie with Moeller and possibly La Salle, whom the Panthers play Oct. 20. Elder shared the league title in 2015 and has not gone 3-0 to win it outright since 2008.

Both teams have struggled defensively for most of the season against top-notch competition, both allowing about 25 points per game. Their offenses have been equally good, averaging 32 points per game. Whichever defense steps up the most this week is likely to be the winner.

Elder edged St. Xavier last week in overtime, 32-31, behind 239 passing yards and 128 rushing from junior quarterback Ryan Brass. The Panthers gave up nearly 400 yards to the Bombers.

Moeller gave up 338 yards and 20 points to La Salle last week but forced three turnovers after forcing five against St. X the week before. The Crusaders have five interceptions in the last two weeks with its star-powered secondary led by Drew Robinson’s four picks, and Brass and company will have to prepare for that.

Moeller QB Matt Ponatoski has thrown for 1,260 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Michigan commit and Mr. Football contender Jordan Marshall has 772 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for Moeller, and three receiving touchdowns. He has 100 yards or more in all six games.

Picks: Moeller (Weber, Harrison, Stewart); Elder (Connelly, Laughman)

Princeton (6-0) at Fairfield (1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: Despite the difference in records, this could be another competitive game in a Greater Miami Conference season that has been full of them. Princeton is 5-0 in the GMC, in first place and a game ahead of Hamilton and Lakota West. Fairfield is 1-4 in the GMC, tied for eighth.

The GMC battle is this week's showcase in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown.

Fairfield has had four tough losses, 58-51 to Wayne to start the season, then the Indians lost by three to Sycamore (24-21), by seven to Mason (21-14), then by three to Hamilton in overtime (31-28).

Princeton, meanwhile, has dug deep the last two weeks, rallying late to beat Hamilton 22-16 and holding off Oak Hills, 14-7.

Princeton has won with defense. The Vikings have 14 sacks and 62 tackles for loss this season and are second in the GMC in yards allowed, 191 per game.

Deangelo Birch has thrown for 608 yards and three touchdowns against only one interception. Birch has 268 yards rushing, and David Hambrick has 308 yards and five TDs.

Fairfield senior quarterback Talon Fisher has thrown for 951 yards and nine TDs, and rushed for 525 and nine. Dorian Soriano leads the defense, which allows 355 yards per game, last in the GMC.

Princeton won 28-14 last year and has won the last three meetings. Fairfield will look to get some early touchdowns against the Vikings' defense and force them to keep up.

Picks: Princeton (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Stewart, Laughman)

Harrison (4-2) at Mt. Healthy (5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What to watch: The number two features prominently in this matchup. Mount Healthy and Harrison are the top two teams in the Southwestern Ohio Conference, Jah'Meir Spain and Dickie Engel are the top two quarterbacks, and JayJay Etheridge (Mount Healthy) and Luke Rogers (Harrison) are the top two receivers.

Both teams have a close loss to Clinton-Massie. Besides the loss and a 28-25 win over Fenwick, the Owls have controlled the other four games they've played. In four of its five wins, Mount Healthy has had a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver. That will be a key to the game as they face a Wildcats team that has six interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

In a 33-7 win over Campbell County, Engel threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns, his best performance this season. When the Wildcats have won this season, they've won big. All four victories have come by 18 points or more.

Harrison had a six-game winning streak in the series from 2016 to 2021. Mt. Healthy won 35-14 last year.

Picks: Mount Healthy (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Stewart, Laughman - the Owl in the house)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Kings (4-2) at Winton Woods (5-1)

What to watch: The 20 points Winton Woods gave up to Anderson was the defense's highest point total all season, which says a lot about the Warriors. Led by Justin Hill and T.J. Buckman, the Winton Woods defense is allowing 132 points per game and less than seven points per game.

Part of the reason the Warriors have been so successful is because their contributions have come from every level. Quarterback Van George and receiver Tra'Mar Harris aren't putting up quite the numbers they did last year, but that is in part because of reinforcements like Colerain transfers Zae Jennings and Mikale Satterwhite.

Kings will need to take advantage of field position and try to flip the field when they do get defensive stops. Anderson gained a season-high 289 yards against Winton Woods; Kings should study that tape and replicate the Raptors' offensive tactics. Luke Brand and Nate Lyman have replaced Will Kocher and Michael Mussari as the Knights' dynamic duo, leading to 557 receiving yards for Lyman.

Winton Woods has won two of three matchups since they joined the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in 2020.

Picks: Winton Woods (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Stewart, Laughman)

Highlands (5-1) at Dixie Heights (2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: The biggest key for Dixie Heights is consistency on defense. Quarterback Armani Gregg and company have scored 33 points or more in three games. The offense has played well enough to win every game so far, but the defense has let the Colonels down in crucial moments against Simon Kenton, Beechwood and Covington Catholic. The defense does have seven interceptions, spread out amongst six different players.

Dixie Heights' prowess in the secondary will be at the forefront of Highlands' game plan. What makes quarterback Brody Benke so dangerous is his ability to read the defense. It's why he has 1,042 passing yards and 621 rushing yards. Head coach Bob Sphire knows his team has the ability to win close games as well as shut down opposing offenses, a facet the Colonels haven't displayed yet.

Highlands has won 14 of the past 16 contests dating back to 2005.

Picks: Highlands (Weber, Connelly, Highlands, Stewart, Laughman)

Cooper (4-2) at Conner (4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

What to watch: How does Cooper respond to a wild 58-51 loss where quarterback Cam O'Hara threw for 555 yards? Can Conner establish a rhythm this season by securing a win over a Cooper team that has beaten them 43-7 and 41-7 in their last two regular-season meetings?

The Jaguars gave up 424 rushing yards to Highlands. Wyatt Hatfield, Cordion Abernathy and Emmanuel Ekpe can run the ball just as well. Their success will be a key to victory. The Cougars have their most wins in two years in part because they've beaten the teams they are supposed to beat. Now they need to step up against a district rival.

Week 6 may have set the tone for the rest of the season for Cooper. The formula is simple: pass the ball. Isaiah Johnson and Austin Alexander combined for 449 receiving yards and six touchdowns last week. O'Hara is a good decision-maker under center with only four interceptions this year. Conner only has two interceptions, both by the hands of Elian Ruzindana. If the Jaguars keep the ball away from his coverage and force other players to beat them, they could move the ball easily.

Conner holds an 11-7 advantage in the all-time series thanks to a three-game winning streak from 2008 to 2010 and a four-game winning streak from 2018 to 2020.

Picks: Cooper (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Stewart, Laughman)

Standings

James Weber 41-11 (9-0 last week)

Alex Harrison 40-12 (8-1)

Melanie Laughman 39-13 (8-1)

Brendan Connelly 38-14 (6-3)

Kori Stewart 23-11 (7-2)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: High school football: Greater Cincinnati Week 7 games to watch