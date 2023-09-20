Greater Cincinnati high school football: Games to watch in Week 6

The regular season is already halfway over as high school football teams prepare for Week 6 of the 2023 season. Every team spent the first half of the season learning to play with new starters and finding out their identities, and now they're hoping to peak at crunch time and get ready for the playoffs.

While some Cincinnati-area conferences have been playing league games for several weeks and are well on their way to deciding champions, some are just beginning league play this week. And in Northern Kentucky, some teams are beginning district games for playoff seeding and titles.

Here are nine games to watch this week in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Submitting picks are writers Brendan Connelly, Alex Harrison, Kori Stewart and James Weber, in addition to digital content coach, Melanie Laughman.

More: Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, Sept. 18

More: See who is ranked in the Sept. 18 Ohio Associated Press high school football polls

More: Greater Cincinnati high school football: Week 5 takeaways

Highlands (4-1) at Cooper (4-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

What to watch: As expected, the Bluebirds are going through a stretch where their offense has looked downright unstoppable. Highlands is averaging 53 points per game over their last three contests, made possible by dual quarterbacks Brody Benke and Rio Litmer. Cam Geisler also has 292 yards and three touchdowns out of the backfield.

Brody Benke and Cam Giesler will be keys for the Highlands offense as the Bluebirds play Cooper this week.

Defense is seemingly not a concern when the Bluebirds are scoring as much as they are, but Leo Fenik, Nate Welch, Dalton Roller and company are coming off a 40-0 shutout of 2022 Class 1A runner-up Raceland.

The key for Cooper is to keep up with Highlands' offense. The Jaguars have one of the best quarterbacks in Northern Kentucky in Cam O'Hara and arguably the best receiver in Isaiah Johnson. The only time they've struggled this year was when they scored 10 points and had four turnovers against Ryle. They can't afford to do the same against the Bluebirds.

Austin Alexander, Jack Lonaker and Michael Mulvihill will be the keys to slowing down Highlands' offense. The former two have 88 combined tackles and 10 combined sacks. Mulvihill registered eight total tackles in his first game back from a hamstring injury.

Picks: Highlands (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Laughman, Stewart)

More: Greater Cincinnati high school football Week 6 schedule

Newport (4-1) at Lloyd Memorial (5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What to watch: For the second straight year, Lloyd is using its running game to plow over opponents. Yurii Collins Comer is currently eighth in the entire state with 779 yards and 11 touchdowns to boot. Quarterback Isaiah Sebastian is the only other player with more than 100 rushing yards; he has 469 and six touchdowns.

The Juggernauts' defense has been a dominant force that has ensured the offense is able to run away from their opponents. After losing just one starter, Lloyd is allowing just one touchdown per game and winning games by an average of 32 points.

Newport is 4-1 for the first time since 2019 and is looking like a contender among the Northern Kentucky Class 1A teams. The Wildcats are led by Kyle Lee, Amonte Lowe and Rod Thompson, who are also known for their skills on the basketball court.

Sean Hurry leads the team in tackles (32), sacks (four) and fumble recoveries (two). Khalil Buck-Barber has 26 tackles, nine for loss, and his brother Kendall is tied for first in Class 1A with four interceptions.

Picks: Lloyd (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Laughman, Stewart)

Lakota West (3-2) at Sycamore (3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What to watch: This Greater Miami Conference battle is the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown game of the week. Both teams are 3-1 in GMC play, and the loser will likely be eliminated from the title race.

Lakota West has won the last three meetings, the last two in dominant fashion, since Sycamore’s last win in 2018.

Eugene Harney and the Sycamore Aviators will try to best the Lakota West defense this Friday.

After an 0-2 start, the Firebirds have outscored their last three foes 106-7. The offense has improved in those three games under quarterback Sam Wiles but has not been explosive. The Firebirds’ defense has been imposing all season, averaging 143 yards per game allowed.

Lakota West’s numerous Division I prospects, led by Notre Dame commit Taebron Bennie-Powell in the secondary, are leading the way on defense. Junior Grant Beerman is the leading tackler on the team.

This will be a contrast in styles, as Sycamore has the best offense in the GMC, averaging 27 points and 368 yards per game. Sycamore has allowed 21.6 points per game this season, 19.8 in four GMC games.

Sycamore's Eugene Harney is the leading rusher in the GMC. He has rushed for 722 yards and eight touchdowns. Seth Truter has 864 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Gio Garrett is second in the GMC in receptions (26) and yards (417). Sycamore will have to make big plays on offense to outscore the Firebirds.

Picks: Lakota West (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Laughman, Stewart)

Winton Woods (5-0) at Anderson (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What to watch: In the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, this is a battle of two different styles of play.

Thanks to Justin Hill's 6.5 sacks and Donmiel Rogers' three interceptions, the Warriors are holding opponents to four points per game. Winton Woods is known for its defense, but the Warriors can score the ball, as evidenced by their 49 points against Walnut Hills and 51 points against Little Miami. Filling the shoes left by Trey Cornist are Tyler Gooding and Isaiah Garrett, who are second and fifth in the league in rushing, respectively.

Anderson has continued its air raid through Justice Burnam and his receiving corps. None of Trace Jallick, Brodey Berg, Mike Smith, Caden Piening or Jack Sammarco are in the top 5 in receiving yards in the ECC, but they all have over 180 yards and multiple touchdowns. The Raptors seemed to have their defense figured out before a 56-35 loss to Milford. They responded with a shutout of winless Walnut Hills and will have to step up again to stop the Warriors.

Picks: Anderson (Weber, Stewart); Winton Woods (Harrison, Connelly, Laughman)

Elder (3-2) at St Xavier (3-2)

Chase Herbstreit's St. Xavier Bombers and Jewett Hayes' Moeller Crusaders will hope to win big games in the Greater Catholic League-South this week.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What to watch: This is St. Xavier’s second Greater Catholic League-South game after the Bombers came up short against Moeller last week, 20-10. The Bombers won the GCL title in 2020 and 2021 and need to win to have a chance this year. Elder, despite all its success, has not won the GCL-South crown since sharing it in 2015 and has not gone 3-0 to win the title by itself since 2008.

The Panthers come to North Bend Road after a brutal schedule in the first half of the season. St. Xavier is Elder’s first local opponent. The Panthers lost two close decisions to two of Ohio’s top Division I teams, Pickerington North and Lakewood St. Edward. Elder won last week, 31-21, at Louisville St. Xavier, Kentucky’s top-ranked Class 6A team.

St. Xavier has scored 10 points three times and 11 points once so far this season, and the Bombers are coming off a rough performance against Moeller last week. St. X turned the ball over five times and didn’t generate much yardage on offense until the Bombers fell behind 20-3 in the fourth quarter.

Chase Herbstreit has thrown for 921 yards and six touchdowns. Brady Bennett (31 catches, 388 yards) is his top receiver. The Bombers have not run the ball consistently, averaging 88 yards per game on the ground.

Elder has rushed for 188 yards per game, led by dual-threat quarterback Ryan Brass, who has rushed for 541 yards and 14 touchdowns, while throwing for 694 and four. Josh Mirus (31 catches, 349 yards) is the leading receiver. Elder’s defense has not been strong at times this season compared to St. Xavier, who allows 193 yards per game. The key is whether the Bombers can fix last week’s mistakes and move the ball against the Panthers. Either way, it might be another low-scoring GCL contest between these archrivals.

Picks: Elder (Weber, Harrison, Laughman); St. Xavier (Connelly, Stewart)

La Salle (4-1) vs. Moeller (2-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mount St. Joseph

What to watch: Moeller is coming off a big 20-10 win over St. Xavier to open Greater Catholic League-South play. The Crusaders had their best defensive performance of the season, forcing five turnovers against the Bombers.

Moeller’s explosive offense is led by Matt Ponatoski, who has thrown for 1,115 yards and 10 touchdowns. Mr. Football candidate Jordan Marshall has rushed for 635 yards and eight touchdowns and enters the game only four yards away from tying the team career record for rushing yards. St. Xavier held Moeller in check last week. The Crusaders will have a challenge from a La Salle defense that has played well all season.

The Lancers, 2-9 last year, have quietly started 4-1, playing only one local team: Colerain in the season opener (28-3 win). The Lancers have allowed only 23 points in their four wins.

The defense will get a big test against a Crusaders squad that racked up 432 yards and 47 points against the Lancers last year in a 47-14 win. La Salle last beat Moeller in 2020 and last won the GCL-South title in 2019.

Pat McLaughlin has been very efficient at quarterback, throwing for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns against only one interception. The Lancers haven’t been great running the ball, averaging 103 yards per game on the ground.

Picks: Moeller (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Laughman, Stewart)

Fenwick (4-1) at Badin (5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Edgewood High School.

What to watch: After breaking the school record for most consecutive regular-season games won, the Badin Rams will look to keep the streak going when they clash with Fenwick.

Badin has held three opponents to six points or fewer and is allowing less than 200 yards of offense per game. Nate Ostendorf is fourth in the league with four tackles and four different players have recorded three sacks. On offense, Alex Ritzie leads an offense that features fellow returners Carson Cheek and Zach Yordy. Sophomore running back Lem Grayson has stepped up to the tune of 263 yards and six touchdowns.

Badin quarterback Alex Ritzie is second in the Greater Catholic League-Coed with 776 passing yards.

Fenwick is off to its second straight 4-1 start. Austin Rickert has stepped into the quarterback position and guided the offense to 32 points per game. Connor Schmuelling and Jordan Vann have combined for 574 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. The Falcons have held their opponents scoreless in Weeks 2 and 4, but holding the Rams scoreless in Week 6 would be their toughest task so far.

Picks: Badin (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Laughman, Stewart)

Wyoming (5-0) at Reading (4-1)

Austin Fancher, the CHL's leading rusher, will try to help Reading upset Wyoming this Friday.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What to watch: Both teams are 2-0 in the Cincinnati Hills League and tied with Indian Hill. Reading is looking for its third straight winning season and its first win over Wyoming since 2015. That will be a tall mountain to climb as Wyoming now owns the Ohio record for consecutive wins in the regular season (72) after beating Taylor last week.

Both teams have played Madeira in league play, with Reading winning by 10, 31-21, and Wyoming by eight, 28-20.

Reading has prospered on the ground this season, rushing for 288 yards per game. Austin Fancher is the leading rusher in the CHL, with 724 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns. Landen Schaefer is also one of the top rushers in the league, gaining 381 yards with four touchdowns.

Fancher and Demaurion Woods lead the defense. Woods has 51 tackles, 6.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

They will face a tough task against a Wyoming defense that only allows 150 yards and 7.6 points per game on defense. Wyoming has two shutouts.

Quaid Hauer leads the way for the Cowboys as the starting quarterback and the leading tackler on defense with over 10 per game. Jackson Hamilton has rushed for 379 yards. D.J. Gray has 622 total offensive yards and six touchdowns.

Picks: Wyoming (Weber, Connelly, Harrison, Laughman, Stewart)

Taft (4-1) at Withrow (4-1)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday.

What to watch: This may be the fiercest rivalry in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference, and both teams come into this year’s game boasting 4-1 records and similar hopes of playoff success with a number of Division I prospects.

Both teams have prospered with new quarterbacks who transferred in with experience.

Taft’s Armoud Seals has thrown for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns. Tayshawn Banks and West Virginia commit Jay’Quan Bostic are explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball. Michigan commit Elias Rudolph leads the defensive line.

Withrow’s Luke Dunn has thrown for 969 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Tigers have a deep receiving corps led by Ohio State commit Chris Henry, Jr., a sophomore. Kentucky commit Terhyon Nichols leads the secondary.

A key is whether either QB can get his offense untracked in this series. Withrow won 17-14 last year. Taft has prevailed the last two seasons by scores of 13-7 and 8-0.

Both teams have lost to bigger schools, Taft to Pleasure Ridge Park from Louisville and Withrow, 14-10 to St. Xavier, and are battle-tested. This could be another low-scoring affair that comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes.

Picks: Withrow (Weber, Harrison, Laughman); Taft (Connelly, Stewart)

Luke Dunn and the Withrow Tigers prepare for a showdown with Taft Saturday.

Standings

Brendan Connelly 32-11 (6-2 last week)

Alex Harrison 32-11 (6-2)

James Weber 32-11 (8-0)

Melanie Laughman 31-12 (6-2)

Kori Stewart 16-9 (6-2)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio high school football: Cincinnati games to watch in Week 6