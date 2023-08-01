Who are Greater Akron's top 2023 high school football running backs? Here's 10 to watch

Running the football successfully is a staple for most offenses in Ohio and the Greater Akron area.

Yes, going to a spread offense and passing the ball all over the field is fun and entertaining, but having a solid rushing attack is certainly nice to have when the weather turns cold and the snowflakes fall.

The Hoban football team turned to Lamar Sperling on a regular basis last season. Sperling, who now plays college football at Buffalo, enjoyed a record-breaking season as a running back, won Ohio's Mr. Football and helped Hoban finish as the Division II state runner-up for the second year in a row.

Now, who will step forward as the top running back in the Greater Akron area?

After opening our look at the area's top football players by breaking down the top quarterbacks, here are 10 running backs to watch this season.

Wylie Cheairs, Buchtel

Wylie Cheairs III of Buchtel runs for a touchdown during a Division IV regional quarterfinal at Northwest on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Cheairs enters his senior season as Buchtel's top running back after helping the Griffins win the City Series championship and make the Division IV regional semifinals last season. Cheairs totaled 182 carries, 889 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games last season. Justin Hill and D’ontae Fortson also return and are expected to make an impact in the Buchtel backfield.

Robert Dixie, Woodridge

Woodridge running back Robert Dixie scores a touchdown against Field in 2021 as teammate Kamari Mitchell prepares to block Samuel Dopkosky.

Dixie returns with fellow senior Taysear Williams-Clay to give Woodridge a solid 1-2 punch at running back. The tandem helped Woodridge share the Metro Athletic Conference title with Cloverleaf and Norton. Dixie had 126 carries for 764 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Williams-Clay had 86 carries for 626 rushing yards and eight rushing TDs.

Luke Dobbins, Norton

Norton running back Luke Dobbins pushes for yards against Bay in the second half of a Division III playoff game, Oct. 28, 2022.

Dobbins, a senior, earned All-Ohio and All-Northeast Inland District honors in Division III last season as Norton shared the Metro Athletic Conference title and made the regional semifinals. Dobbins had 210 carries for 1,563 rushing yards and 20 TDs. He also had 13 receptions for 156 yards and two TDs, and accumulated 105 tackles as a middle linebacker. Dobbins and brothers Noah Willig and Buddy Willig are Norton's leaders this season.

Kyle Figuray, Wadsworth

Figuray, a senior, is a standout in football and baseball. His junior football season included 186 carries, 1,042 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns as Wadsworth made the Division I regional quarterfinals. His pitching and hitting abilities helped the Grizzlies baseball team win a Division I district title in the spring.

Hoban running back Caleb Jones carries the ball during the first quarter against Walsh Jesuit on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Caleb Jones, Archbishop Hoban

Jones, a senior, steps into a larger role this season as Hoban's No. 1 tailback following the graduation of Sperling. Jones had 34 carries last season for 248 yards and four TDs as Hoban finished as the Division II state runner-up. The Knights also figure to give carries to Xavier Williams, Khylan Osbey, Deon Rodgers and Brayton Feister. Williams had 19 carries, 291 yards and five TDs last season.

CVCA running back Joey Kopec throws a second-half TD pass to Ricky Levak at Northwest, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Joey Kopec, CVCA

Kopec impressed as a freshman two-way starter last season at running back and linebacker. With the departure of the graduated Kyle Snider, Kopec will look to continue to grow this season. He earned All-Ohio honors in Division III last season as the Royals shared the PAC-7 title and made a playoff appearance. Kopec finished with 142 carries 1,054 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 75 tackles, and six sacks.

Ian Ludewig, Hudson

Ludewig was a hammer in the backfield for Hudson as a junior last season when the Explorers won the Suburban League National Conference championship and finished 13-1 as a Division II regional finalist. He suited up in all 14 games and finished with 382 carries, 2,193 rushing yards and 26 rushing TDs. Ludewig received All-Ohio honors in 2022. He also is a standout lacrosse player and has committed to continue his career in that sport at the University of Utah.

Xzavier Macon, Barberton

Barberton running back Xzavier Macon carries in the third quarter vs. Wadsworth, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Macon enters his senior season following a 2022 season where he made an impact as a running back and as a linebacker as Barberton advanced to the Division II playoffs. Macon ran for 1,004 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 145 carries. He also caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a score.

Daniel Peterson, Firestone

Firestone running back Daniel Peterson is hoisted up by teammates after scoring a touchdown at Copley, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Peterson, a junior, was limited to 5 1/2 games last season as a sophomore because of injuries, but in that time he flashed speed and strength. Peterson ran for 647 yards and five touchdowns on 92 carries and also caught one TD pass.

East running back Ziaire Stevens finds an opening against Firestone in 2022.

Ziaire Stevens, East

Stevens, a junior, is one of the most highly regarded running backs in Ohio with a number of scholarship offers ranging from the MAC to the Big Ten and ACC. He battled through injuries as a sophomore and finished with 152 carries, 1,401 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs as East made the Division III playoffs and he received All-Ohio honors.

