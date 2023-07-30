Who are Greater Akron's top 2023 high school football quarterbacks? Here's 10 to watch

Any high school football coach will tell you, you're not going anywhere without a solid quarterback.

The glitz of high school football begins and ends with one position for some fans.

It’s the lifeblood of every offense.

It’s the quarterback.

Last season, the Greater Akron area had a banner year at the position, leaving many holes to fill. The USA Today Network has broken down QB1. Here are 10 we think that should have banner seasons in 2023:

Tylan Boykin might be switching positions, but Hoban won't miss a beat behind center.

Tylan Boykin, Hoban

With JacQai Long back in West Virginia because a family job pushed him back to The Mountain State, the onus falls on Boykin. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior has stepped in big time. He gave the Knights a 7-on-7 title at his home school in a field that included state champion Glenville.

Stevie Diamond, Buchtel

Buchtel quarterback Stevie Diamond is ready to take the Griffins places this season.

The 6-3, 190-pound junior’s stock will get stronger this season after he led the Griffins to a regional semifinal appearance in 2022. Diamond threw for 1,920 yards and 21 touchdowns and had three rushing touchdowns.

Marlin Engram, East

How do you take over for Wayne State freshman Justin Cox? You head out to Canton McKinley and put the Dragons in the finals of a very strong 7-on-7 tournament. Engram has quite the arsenal at his disposal and should flourish.

Akron East football: East Dragons football has become a beacon for Division I college football programs

Jake Flossie, Ellet

Jake Flossie has the arm and smarts to control the game if you let him.

The 6-1, 180-pound senior threw for over 1,300 and 11 TDs last season for the Orangemen. Flossie has Division II and III colleges looking at him and has an upside that easily puts him among the best in Greater Akron.

Charlie Lambes, Woodridge

He's healthy and ready to cause havoc. Watch out for Woodridge's Charlie Lambes.

An injury stunted the 6-4, 180-pound senior’s season in 2022. Up to that point, Lambes averaged 215 yards per game. He threw for 15 touchdowns in six games before a torn labrum ended his season.

Markelle Carter, St. Vincent-St. Mary

St. Vincent-St. Mary's Markelle Carter has the athleticism to make defenses cringe.

The 5-9, 185-pound senior is a student ambassador in school and lightning on the football field. Carter went 34-for-85 last season and threw for 500 yards and five TDs. He also rushed for 135 yards.

Gabe Mansel, St. Vincent-St. Mary

Gabe Mansel, right, gives St. Vincent-St. Mary a two-headed quarterback that should be a problem for most teams.

Yes. There are two Irish quarterbacks on this list, but the versatility STVM has makes them a tough out for defenses. The 6-foot, 190-pound junior was 32-for-69 for 352 yards last season and threw for two TDs.

Keller Moten, Walsh Jesuit

The 5-11, 185-pound junior is already battle tested. He beat out Trent Hayden, Kurt Cortad, Carson Diiulio and David Ternosky for one of the most sought-after QB jobs in the area. Moten takes over for standout Ryan Kerscher.

Will Stack, Wadsworth

Luke Fischer has graduated and the athletic 5-10, 160-pound senior is ready to step in after an honorable All-Ohio year at wide receiver. Stack went 45-for-70 last season for 682 yards and threw for four TDs.

Danny Stoddard, Medina

Well, the 6-1, 190-pound senior was the Division I Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, so there’s that. Stoddard broke every single school record held by 2021 Mr. Football Drew Allar when he threw for 5,035 yards and 58 TDs.

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Top 10 Greater Akron high school football quarterbacks for 2023