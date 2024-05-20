Is the great wait for Michkov nearing early end? Flyers, fans on standby

One can picture the Flyers’ brass eagerly awaiting word just like the team’s fan base.

In the situation with Matvei Michkov, the Flyers have to very much operate under wait-and-see mode.

Sport-Express, a Russian media outlet, reported Sunday that Michkov’s contract with the KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg would be terminated so that the 19-year-old could “continue his career in Philadelphia.” Michkov, a talented forward who the Flyers drafted at seventh overall last summer, is on a three-year deal through 2025-26 in Russia’s top pro league.

According to the report, SKA St. Petersburg would retain Michkov’s KHL rights.

As we noted last month, the Flyers’ hope of having their top prospect arrive next season really falls in the hands of SKA St. Petersburg and Michkov’s camp. It comes down to those two — what they all want and are willing to do.

“On his end, he would have to find a way out of his deal before we can do anything,” Flyers general manager Danny Briere said last month. “So that’s kind of out of our control. As far as I know, we have to wait two more years.”

Per a story last month on the website of Match TV, a Russian media outlet, SKA St. Petersburg chairman Alexander Medvedev said the club has “very good relations” with the Flyers’ front office and “will talk about all the options” with Michkov.

In a recent interview with Match TV, SKA St. Petersburg head coach Roman Rotenberg said the club wants to support Michkov and his family.

“There is no official decision yet,” Rotenberg said, via the story on Match TV’s website. “And we can’t say that we are letting anyone go. You see, this is a serious question. We can talk about some agreements, including rights. You know that Michkov is a high-level player. And if someone wants to buy these rights, let’s discuss.”

Michkov has not played a whole lot for SKA St. Petersburg, one of the KHL’s most powerful teams. This season, after sitting for three games and playing just 6:12 minutes in his lone appearance, Michkov was loaned from SKA St. Petersburg to Sochi, a lesser KHL team. He put up 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games.

Where Michkov plays next season remains uncertain. The Flyers and their fans must wait a little bit more.

