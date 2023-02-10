Great USC Super Bowl moments

The USC Trojans have left a significant imprint on the Super Bowl. 1965 Heisman Trophy winner Mike Garrett, a future athletic director at the University of Southern California, played in the very first Super Bowl, which was held in USC’s home stadium, the Los Angeles Coliseum. He won a Super Bowl three years later in Super Bowl IV against a Minnesota Vikings team with Ron Yary, who won the 1967 national championship at USC and became the cornerstone of an elite Viking offensive line which propelled the franchise to four Super Bowl appearances and a full decade of NFL relevance. Bud Grant’s Vikings were annual NFC contenders throughout the 1970s, always a threat to make the Super Bowl.

Over 50 years after Mike Garrett and Ron Yary met in Super Bowl IV, USC’s Ronald Jones won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs. USC has written quite a story in the Super Bowl. This year, JuJu Smith-Schuster will try to make a difference for the Chiefs when they face Marlon Tuipulotu and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Take a trip down Memory Lane with this look at some of the memorable USC Super Bowl moments from the past 56 years.

MIKE GARRETT, SUPER BOWL IV

Jan 11, 1970; New Orleans, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs running back Mike Garrett (21) carries the ball through Minnesota Vikings linebacker Roy Winston (60), Gary Larsen (77) and Lonnie Warwick (59) during Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett didn’t win Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers. He got a second chance in the big game and made the most of it against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. The Chiefs won the last Super Bowl played before the AFL-NFL merger.

LYNN SWANN, SUPER BOWL X

Jan 18, 1976; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO;Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Lynn Swann (88) makes a diving catch during Super Bowl X against the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys 21-17 to win consecutive Super Bowl championships. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Lynn Swann made two epic catches against the Cowboys in Super Bowl X, establishing a Super Bowl legacy which only grew over time.

LYNN SWANN IN SUPER BOWL XIII

Jan 21, 1979; Miami, FL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) celebrates with Lynn Swann and Franco Harris (32) against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII at the Orange Bowl. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys 35-31. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s Lynn Swann became pro football’s ultimate big-game receiver in the 1970s for the Pittsburgh Steeler dynasty. Super Bowl XIII featured a brilliant catch which helped beat the Dallas Cowboys and enhance Swann’s legacy.

MARCUS ALLEN SB XVIII

22 Jan 1984: The Los Angeles Raiders celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Raiders won the game, 38-9. Mandatory Credit: Allsport /Allsport

Marcus Allen’s 75-yard touchdown run in which he circled around in the backfield and then scored against the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII is arguably the greatest single running play in Super Bowl history.

RONNIE LOTT SUPER BOWL XVI

Ken Anderson of the Cincinnati Bengals runs out of bounds, pursued by Ronnie Lott of the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI, on January 24, 1982, in Pontiac, Mich. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Lott was able to immediately elevate the San Francisco 49ers’ defense. That defense created multiple turnovers against the potent Cincinnati Bengals, giving the Niners the edge in their first of several Super Bowl victories.

RONNIE LOTT SUPER BOWL XIX

Jan 20, 1985; Stanford, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins receiver Mark Clayton (83) runs with the ball against San Francisco 49ers defenders Tom Holmoe (28), Keena Turner (58), Ronnie Lott (42) and Dwight Hicks (22) during Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 38-16. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The 1984 49ers are one of the greatest NFL teams ever. Lott was right at the heart of a winning performance against Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

RONNIE LOTT SUPER BOWL XXIV

Jan 28, 1990; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott (42) on the field after defeating the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXIV at the Superdome. The 49ers defeated the Broncos 55-10. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Lott and the 49ers dominated the Denver Broncos and John Elway, 55-10, to win a fourth Super Bowl title and cement themselves as one of the great NFL dynasties of all time.

KEYSHAWN JOHNSON SUPER BOWL XXXVII

Jan 26, 2003; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tamp Bay Buccaneers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) carries the ball as Oakland Raiders defensive back Rod Woodson (26) closes in during Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium. The Bucs defeated the Raiders 48-21. Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Keyshawn Johnson helped the Buccaneers win their first Super Bowl title, teaming with quarterback Brad Johnson under coach Jon Gruden to beat the Oakland Raiders in San Diego.

TROY POLAMALU SUPER BOWL XL

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander hand blocks Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu in the first quarter of Super Bowl XL at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 John David Mercer

Polamalu helped coach Bill Cowher win an elusive Super Bowl championship with the Steelers. Pittsburgh and the New England Patriots are the only NFL teams with six Super Bowl titles.

JUNIOR SEAU SUPER BOWL XLII

Feb 3, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) is stopped by New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel (50) and linebacker Junior Seau (55) in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots didn’t complete their unbeaten season, but their defense was excellent in Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants. Junior Seau’s career was magnificent, but his life story was deeply sad and painful.

TROY POLAMALU SUPER BOWL XLIII

Feb 1, 2009; Tampa, FL, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tim Hightower (34) runs away from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu (43) during the first quarter of Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Polamalu helped Mike Tomlin win the Super Bowl early in his tenure with the Steelers. Super Bowl XLIII had one of the most amazing finishes in the game’s history, littered with spectacular plays on both sides.

REGGIE BUSH SUPER BOWL XLIV

Feb 7, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Bush’s NFL career wasn’t everything he hoped it would be, but it did reach the pinnacle when his Saints knocked off Peyton Manning and the Colts in Miami.

MALCOLM SMITH SUPER BOWL XLVIII

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53) runs a interception back for touchdown against Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno (27) and guard Louis Vasquez (65) during the first half in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Getting a pick-six in a Super Bowl win is something Malcolm Smith will never forget. He helped the Legion of Boom deliver a first Super Bowl championship to Seattle and a former USC coach named Pete Carroll.

NELSON AGHOLOR SUPER BOWL LII

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor (13) runs after a reception against New England Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi (29) in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson Agholor helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl five years ago. We will see if Jalen Hurts, who played quarterback for Lincoln Riley, can win a second Supe this year.

NICKELL ROBEY-COLEMAN SUPER BOWL LIII

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t blame the Rams’ defense for their loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The Rams held Tom Brady and Company to just 13 points.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire