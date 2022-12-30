Great USC football bowl moments

The USC Trojans are back where they belong: in a prestigious New Year’s bowl game. The Men of Troy will play in a New Year’s Six event, the 2023 Cotton Bowl, against the Tulane Green Wave on Monday, January 2. It’s not the College Football Playoff, but it’s one of the six big bowl games in the country. There are just 12 teams playing in these top-tier showcases, and USC is one of them. It’s an honor earned by the Trojans. They won 11 games in a year when most pundits thought they would win only nine games, maybe only eight.

It’s worth appreciating USC’s storied bowl history, which lies at the heart of this program’s luminous reputation and rich college football legacy. Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams enriched that legacy this season. They both care about the Cotton Bowl because they want to improve that legacy even more.

Here is a look at some notable USC bowl moments:

1963 ROSE BOWL

Fullback Ralph Kurek (34) of Wisconsin smashes off tackle into the end zone to score his teams first touchdown against Southern California while going down to a 42-37 defeat at the Rose Bowl, Jan. 2, 1963, Pasadena Calif. Top, he takes handoff from quarterback Ron Vander Kelen. Center, hes at goal line by quarterback Pete Beathard (12) of USC as end Hal Bedsole (19) lunges for his bottom, he shoves Beathard back and scores. (AP Photo)

USC withstood the memorable comeback attempt by Wisconsin QB Ron Vander Kelen. John McKay won his first national title at USC.

1969 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1969; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Rex Kern (10) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 1969 Rose Bowl where OSU beat USC 27-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

USC lost, but O.J. Simpson played his last game in a USC uniform. The Trojans played Ohio State in a 1-versus-2 Rose Bowl, which has not happened often in the game’s history.

1970 ROSE BOWL

This is how halfback Bob Chandler of Southern California took a pass from quarterback Jimmy Jones and danced around and past three Michigan defenders to score the touchdown that gave USC a 10-3 victory in the Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Jan. 1, 1970. Chandler breaks Moore’s tackle, then outraces Barry Pierson (29) to the end zone. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Story continues

USC played in its fourth straight Rose Bowl. This was Michigan coach Bo Schembechler’s first Rose Bowl. He had a heart attack the night before the game. USC went 4-1 against Schembechler in Rose Bowl Games.

1973 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1973; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California running back Anthony Davis (28) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes defense during the 1973 Rose Bowl game where USC beat OSU 42-17 at the Rose Bowl. Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest USC team of all time completed a perfect season and won the national championship. John McKay won his third national title with the Trojans.

1973 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1973; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; A fan holds up a USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes flag pendants at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

USC avenged its loss to Ohio State in the 1969 Rose Bowl.

1974 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1974; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California wide receiver J.K. McKay (25) celebrates after a touchdown during the 1974 Rose Bowl game where USC lost to OSU 42-21 at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

USC lost to Ohio State but made its second of three straight Rose Bowl appearances.

1974 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1974; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Pete Johnson (33) running the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the 1974 Rose Bowl game. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

USC and John McKay split four Rose Bowls against Woody Hayes and Ohio State. USC won in 1973 and 1975. Ohio State won in 1969 and 1974.

1977 ROSE BOWL

Coach John Robinson of the USC Trojans is carried of the field by his players after the Trojans upset the University of Michigan 14-6 in the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 1, 1977. Tackle Walt Underwood is left, and Rod Martin, right. (AP Photo)

John Robinson won the Rose Bowl in his first season as USC head coach after John McKay went to the NFL. USC finished No. 2 in the polls after the bowls. Not bad for a first-year coach who was asked to replace a USC legend.

1979 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1979; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans head coach John Robinson watches as the final seconds run down at the 1979 Rose Bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines. The Trojans defeated the Wolverines 17-10 to win the National Championship. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

John Robinson won the national championship, USC’s third of the decade and its fifth in 17 seasons.

1979 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1979; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Charles White (12) carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines at the 1979 Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Wolverines 17-10 to win the National Championship. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan lost its third consecutive Rose Bowl in as many seasons, with USC winning two of those three games against the Wolverines.

1980 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running Charles White (12) waits for the snap against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 1980 Rose Bowl game where USC defeated OSU 17-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans beat No. 1 Ohio State and finished No. 2 in the polls for the 1979 season. An Ohio State assistant coach that day: Pete Carroll.

1985 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1985; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California wide receiver Tim Ware (19) in action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 1985 Rose Bowl where USC beat OSU 20-17. Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Ted Tollner’s sole Rose Bowl win (and appearance) as USC’s head coach.

1988 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 1988; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans quarterback Rodney Peete (16) in action against the Michigan State Spartans during the 1988 Rose Bowl where MSU beat USC 22-14. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

USC makes the first of three straight Rose Bowls under coach Larry Smith.

1989 ROSE BOWL

USC’s Rodney Peete heads for the end zone around Michigan’s Tripp Welborne (3) for his second touchdown in the second quarter of the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 1, 1989. Michigan overcame a 14-3 half-time deficit to win 22-14. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

Bo Schembechler gets his only Rose Bowl win against USC and just his second Rose Bowl victory overall in 10 appearances.

1990 ROSE BOWL

USC’s quarterback Todd Marinovich (13) raises the ball over his head as he scores the team’s first touchdown against Michigan in the Rose Bowl game, Jan. 1, 1990, in Pasadena, Calif. At left is Michigan’s Alex Marshall (59). (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

USC wins Bo Schembechler’s last Rose Bowl and his last game as a collegiate head coach. Larry Smith wins his first Rose Bowl in his third try.

1996 ROSE BOWL

Keyshawn Johnson

Jan 1, 1996; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Keyshawn Johnson (3) scores on a 56-yard touchdown reception during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Rose Bowl. USC defeated Northwestern 41-32. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

John Robinson wins his only Rose Bowl in his second stint as USC head coach, but the win is Robinson’s fourth victory in the Granddaddy as a head coach.

2003 ORANGE BOWL

MIAMI – JANUARY 2: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of USC, who was named MVP of the game, celebrates the victory over Iowa after the FedEx Orange Bowl on January 2, 2003 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. USC defeated Iowa 38-17. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

The Pete Carroll dynasty begins in earnest. USC wins the first of six BCS bowls in Carroll’s nine-year tenure. USC made a BCS bowl in seven consecutive seasons under Pete.

2003 ORANGE BOWL

MIAMI – JANUARY 2: Mike Williams #1 of USC celebrates after catching an 18 yard pass for a touchdown against Iowa at 10:14 of the third quarter of the FedEx Orange Bowl on January 2, 2003 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. USC defeated Iowa 38-17. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Carson Palmer caps his 2002 Heisman Trophy season with a strong performance against Iowa.

2004 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 2004; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll gives an interview after defeating the Michigan Wolverines during the 2004 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Wolverines 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

USC wins the Associated Press national championship despite not being invited to the BCS national title game at the Sugar Bowl.

2005 ORANGE BOWL

Jan 4, 2005; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; General view of the 2005 FedEx Orange Bowl logo at midfield during the BCS National Championship between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern California Trojans at Pro Player Stadium . Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC wins the BCS national championship and goes back to back.

2006 ROSE BOWL

Texas quarterback Vince Young scores a touchdown against USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl.

Trojan fans would like to forget it, but this unforgettable game is, according to many, the greatest college football game ever played.

2007 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 2007; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with his team after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Southern California defeated Michigan 32-18. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Mark J. Rebilas

USC wins a BCS bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. The Trojans beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl for the third straight time: 1990, 2004, and 2007.

2008 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 2008; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Kaluka Maiava (43) forces a fumble by Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Jacob Willis (83) during the Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Trojans defeated the Fighting Illini 49-17. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans win back-to-back Rose Bowls and score a fifth BCS bowl victory in six seasons.

2009 ROSE BOWL

Jan 1, 2009; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Joe McKnight (4) in action against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2009 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Nittany Lions 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

This was the only time Pete Carroll and Joe Paterno coached against each other in the Rose Bowl. Carroll and Paterno are part of a select group of coaches to win the Rose Bowl and the Orange Bowl and the national championship.

2009 EMERALD BOWL

SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 26: Head coach Pete Carroll of the USC Trojans celebrates after defeating the Boston College Eagles during the 2009 Emerald Bowl at AT&T Park on December 26, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The end of an era: Pete Carroll coaches his final game at USC before going to the Seattle Seahawks, where he is still coaching. Carroll remains the only man in history to win the national championship, the Rose Bowl, and the Super Bowl.

2013 LAS VEGAS BOWL

Dec 21, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Marqise Lee (9) is pursued by Fresno State Bulldogs safety Derron Smith (13) on a 40-yard reception in the fourth quarter in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. USC defeated Fresno State 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A coach named Clay Helton led USC in this game. The Trojans refused to give Ed Orgeron the permanent head coaching job after he served as interim coach in the middle of the season following Lane Kiffin’s firing. Steve Sarkisian was ultimately hired as permanent head coach for the 2014 season.

2014 HOLIDAY BOWL

Dec 27, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans running back Javorius Allen (37) dives into the endzone as Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Byerson Cockrell (28) defends during the third quarter in the 2014 Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

This was Steve Sarkisian’s only bowl game as USC’s permanent head coach.

2017 ROSE BOWL

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Deontay Burnett (80) makes a catch for a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions safety Marcus Allen (2) during the fourth quarter of the 2017 Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The epic comeback. Sam Darnold led USC back from a 49-35 fourth-quarter deficit, lifting the Trojans to a 52-49 win on a late field goal.

USC gave up 21 points in the second quarter and 28 in the third, but the defense somehow turned things around with a shutout in the fourth quarter. Darnold did his thing and completed one of the most remarkable in-season turnarounds you will ever see.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire