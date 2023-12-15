Your views banner

We asked you for your thoughts after Aston Villa travelled to Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League

Here are some of the top comments from Villa fans:

Liam: Well we set out what we achieved, however there were some concerns around our defending. Still if you had told me at the start of the season we would be where we are now, I would have happily settled for the last 16 of the Europa league and third in the Premier League. Great times ahead - let's start dreaming.

Pam: If you make eight changes then what do you expect other than players trying to impress? Which they didn’t! Plus the pressure to get a result just wasn’t there and so the whole temp was too low key. I do get that Unai Emery has to rotate for these games but let’s not expect too much of some of these fringe players. As long as we progress, then that’s ok!

Guy: The first half looked stiff with 11 behind the ball for Mostar, but at least it opened up a bit more in the second half. Jhon Duran needs to learn to play to the whistle. When he was clean through, he gave up when tackled, looking to the referee for a foul. If he would have chased the ball, there could have been an opportunity for him!

Brian: Embarrassing! I feel sorry for the fans who paid a lot of money to watch such a poor show. Aston Villa have a responsibility to entertain as well as they can. The end when the goalkeeper stood on the ball summed it all up.