It’s a great thing for USC football to play late at night vs Utah State

The news that USC football will have to play another 8 p.m. local time game in Los Angeles might be annoying to some members of the Trojan fan base, and that’s understandable. Some people might have had the impression that USC would play fewer late games. However, late games were always going to be part of the television setup in the Big Ten. After all, Big Ten Network is jumping at the chance to air late-night games, something it hadn’t previously been able to do. Ohio State and Michigan won’t be in this night-owl time window, but Rutgers and Utah State definitely will be! That was always the plan for the Big Ten and its TV partners.

Beyond that set of points, however, it’s worth noting: If there was ever a time for USC football to play a late-night game, this is it. This is the right time for the Trojans. Why? It’s not that complicated, actually.

USC plays LSU on Sunday, Sept. 1. That means Week 2 versus Utah State is a short week. USC needs more rest and recuperation before the Utah State game. It would have been bad if USC had played a 12:30 p.m. local time game in Los Angeles. Even a 3:30 local time game would have exposed USC players to a potentially hot late-summer sun. At 8 p.m., USC gets freedom from sun and probably from extreme heat. Conditions should be pleasant and forgiving. After the short week following the LSU game, that’s a really good thing for the players.

So, you need to enjoy this piece of news instead of being upset about it.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire