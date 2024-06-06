Great Southwest Track and Field Classic begins Thursday at UNM

Jun. 5—Hundreds of top prep athletes from around the country are in Albuquerque this week for the 2024 Great Southwest Track and Field Classic, which begins on Thursday at the University of New Mexico complex.

The boys decathlon (9 a.m.) and the heptathlon (10 a.m.) begin with half their events on Thursday.

Both those events will conclude on Friday, with the remaining five decathlon events starting at 9 a.m., and the heptathlon's last three events starting at 11 a.m.

Friday's schedule will include a few events, most of them in the evening.

The 4x200-meter relay is set for Friday night, plus the 4x800 and the 400-meter intermediate hurdles.

The bulk of the competition will be Saturday, with the opening ceremonies set for 4:30 p.m. and the top sprinting athletes on the track running between 5 and 9 p.m.

The highest profile running events on the schedule Saturday are the "elite" girls and boys 100-meter dashes, which are scheduled at 5:10 and 5:15 p.m., respectively.

Other sprints on the docket later in the day are the 4x100-meter relays, the open 400, the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, the 800, the 3,200 and the 200, with the 4x400 to pretty much close out the meet.

There will be a sprinkling of top New Mexico athletes in the mix during the next three days.

Two of the top boys distance runners in the state, in fact probably the top two, Corbin Coombs of Organ Mountain and Charlie Vause of Rio Rancho, are expected go to head-to-head in the 800-meter final on Saturday night. Those two staged a tremendous duel in that event at the Class 5A state meet last month at UNM.

Both are also expected to go against one another in the traditional mile. And they both are slated to run legs of Friday's 4x800 relay.

Los Alamos' Anna Wetteland, a state champion in 4A in the 800, is among the other top New Mexicans scheduled to run this weekend.

Admission is $10 each day for adults, and $5 for students/seniors.