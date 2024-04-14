'A great season from Docherty and the players'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Dundee drew 0-0 with Aberdeen at Pittodrie and secured a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

Carl: So at the split we are in the top half of the league. Congratulations to the playing squad and all staff for this incredible achievement of a newly-promoted team and good luck for the remainder of the season.

Ronnie: We should have tied things up at home last week, but an excellent second half against Aberdeen does the job, with Motherwell also doing us a massive favour. A great season from Tony Docherty and the players; we need to get some contracts sorted now and look to next season.

Anon: For a few years now I've been unable to get to games, due to a wrecked old body. But I still follow the boys closely. Tony, his staff and the squad of players have done brilliantly this year. It's not just about the draw today, it's the whole season. The future is bright, the future is blue.