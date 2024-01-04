A great season calling plays, but Texas' Steve Sarkisian underwhelmed in the CFP | Bohls

For all the credit Steve Sarkisian deserves for guiding Texas football to a 12-2 season, the school's first Big 12 championship in 14 years and the College Football Playoff appearance, let's not give him a pass on his play-calling in Monday night's 37-31 loss to Washington.

I was baffled by the plays on Texas' final series. On two of the plays, quarterback Quinn Ewers didn't give his receivers a chance at a catch with wild throws out of the end zone.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian talks with wide receiver Xavier Worthy during warmups before Monday night's Sugar Bowl loss to Washington.

In addition, Sark needed to get Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell more involved in the offense with jet sweeps, slant patterns, curls. Something. They were non-factors for almost the entire game.

Also, why didn’t Sark go up-tempo earlier in the game?

Texas didn’t adjust well and Washington took total control in the third quarter with its dominant offense when the Longhorns ran just five plays and had the ball for just over two minutes. That was embarrassing for Texas as were the season-high 10 penalties and so many false starts or illegal snaps.

Bohls: Texas had no sacks, few stops and very little luck in the Sugar Bowl loss

I really believe the month off since the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 2 hurt the Longhorns so much because their passing game had no rhythm all night and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got healthy. Ewers admitted after the game that he hit his head hard on the ground and was cleared for a concussion, but he didn’t look right.

TV cameras showed freshman backup Arch Manning stretching on the sideline in the second half, but I wonder if Sark would have turned to Maalik Murphy if he had been here. Probably not, but it’s worth wondering.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian made some questionable play calls