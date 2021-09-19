Great running back Frank Gore takes up boxing

Frank Gore has not retired from the NFL … yet.

The great running back is preparing for his next career in case he doesn’t get a call from any football team.

Gore, 38, is ready to trade in his cleats for a pair of boxing gloves.

“I’ve been training for both — football and boxing,” the NFL’s third-leading rusher told NFL.com. “I’ve always loved boxing, so that’s what I’ve been doing. And we’re trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you’ll see me in the ring.”

Sparring is nothing new for the former San Francisco 49, Indianapolis Colt, Buffalo Bill, Miami Dolphin, and New York Jet. He boxed to stay in shape.

“I just fell in love with how hard it is,” Gore said. “I felt like, ‘Man, I couldn’t fight.’ And I always like a challenge. So I kept doing it and doing it and I saw myself getting better and better.”

If he winds up in a pro bout, he would follow other NFL players such as Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Alonzo Highsmith, Tom Zbikowski and Mark Gastineau.