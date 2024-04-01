'A great play.' Zach Edey's blocked shot sealed Purdue basketball's Final Four berth.

Zach Edey had several dunks, a couple of left-handed hooks and lots of free throws Sunday. He wound up with a career-high 40 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

He had just one blocked shot, but that block provided the best images from Purdue basketball's 72-66 Elite Eight victory over Tennessee.

Purdue led 69-64 as Tennessee's Dalton Knecht drove to the basket, with only Edey blocking his path. Knecht had been tearing up the Boilermakers all day and would finish with 37 points.

Knecht went to his left for a layup, and Edey rejected it with authority, essentially sealing the outcome.

“I was just trying to get back, and make my presence felt on the defensive end of the court, and make up for (some missed free throws)," Edey said.

“A great play, you’ve got to give him credit,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.

Gregory Shamus of Getty Images captured the moment with the great images you can see below.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers blocks a shot by Dalton Knecht #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

EDEY GAME CLINCHING BLOCK 😱 pic.twitter.com/EE32mvdlh7 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 31, 2024

