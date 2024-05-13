Great Osobor transferring to UW, could earn $2M in NIL

SEATTLE - Utah State transfer Great Osobor is following his former coach and has committed to play for the University of Washington.

Osobor has name, image and likeness agreements in place that will give him the highest-known valuation in college basketball this season, at $2 million, according to a document reviewed by ESPN.

The forward was one of several names from 247Sports’ list of top transfers.

Osobor has one y powerear of college eligibility remaining after spending his first two seasons at Montana State and the 2023-2024 season with the Aggies.

Danny Sprinkle is now the Washington Huskies basketball coach, but he also coached at Montana State and Utah State.

"Washington will allow me to maximize my potential as a player in my final year of college basketball," Osobor told ESPN. "Coach [Danny] Sprinkle has been with me every step of the way since I came from England, and I cannot wait to help the Huskies get back to the NCAA tournament."

Osobor was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and last season he started all 35 games, averaged 17.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, shot 57.7% from the field, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks.

