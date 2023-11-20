Advertisement

Great Osobor’s double-double powers Utah State past Marshall in Cayman Islands Classic

Associated Press
·1 min read
Utah State forward Great Osobor chants “air ball” with the student section after Southern Utah missed a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Logan, Utah.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Great Osobor scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to power Utah State to an 83-60 victory over Marshall at the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday night.

Ian Martinez scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three blocks for the Aggies (3-1). Darius Brown II shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Kevon Voyles led the Thundering Herd (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Cam Crawford added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Marshall. In addition, Nate Martin had 10 points and two steals.