Great Osobor’s double-double powers Utah State past Marshall in Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Great Osobor scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to power Utah State to an 83-60 victory over Marshall at the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday night.

Ian Martinez scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three blocks for the Aggies (3-1). Darius Brown II shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Kevon Voyles led the Thundering Herd (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Cam Crawford added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Marshall. In addition, Nate Martin had 10 points and two steals.