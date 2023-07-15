‘A great opportunity for the new guys’: Brent Venables excited about Sooners despite turnover

The last 20 months in Norman have seen a coaching staff overhaul that led to roster turnover that highlights much of what college athletics has become.

The transfer portal, graduation, and the NFL draft lead to turnover every year. After a coaching change, that turnover is even more exaggerated.

“We’ve had tremendous turnover, like a lot of people in this day and age of college football,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said at Big 12 media days. “Like many people, there’s been tremendous roster turnover. We desire a roster of stability and consistency. I think that’s what lends to success and sustainability.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Brent Venables relayed that 78.8% of his roster is in the first or second year with the program.

“We’ve got 123 players on team 129, and out of those 123 players, 97 of them will be in either their first or their second year at the University of Oklahoma,” Venables said. “Tremendous turnover, but I couldn’t be more excited about the group of guys.”

Venables added, “To me I look at it as a great opportunity for the new guys.”

Oklahoma’s banking on a lot of those new guys being significant contributors to the team’s success in 2023. As the transfer additions go, so likely will the Sooners’ Big 12 title aspirations.

Advertisement

Defensive additions Dasan McCullough, Rondell Bothroyd, reggie pearson, and Konnor Near are each expected to have big roles for Oklahoma this season.

“And then the addition – again, we’ve got nine guys, six guys up front, two All-American linebackers, a hard-hitting safety in reggie pearson.” Venables said. “I believe we’ll be better up the middle of our defense, and I look at where we were at really at every single position, and we didn’t have the competitive depth a year ago.”

In particular, the lack of defensive depth was staggering.

At linebacker, the Sooners’ trio of Danny Stutsman, David Ugwoegbu, and DaShaun White each played over 900 snaps. Only two players in FBS played more snaps than Stutsman. Adding depth at linebacker with McCullough and Near was critical. Their 2022 and 2023 linebacker signees add to that depth.

Advertisement

The 2022 guys have been in the program for more than a year now. Kobie McKinzie, Jaren Kanak, and Kip Lewis will have bigger roles this season for the Sooners, which will help their linebacker play be better.

Tackle Walter Rouse and tight end Austin Stogner should start on the offensive side of the ball. Guard Caleb Shaffer, wide receivers Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson, and defensive tackles Davon Sears, Da'Jon Terry, and Phillip Paea are all expected to compete for playing time.

The Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class could have guys be early x-factors on the field this season. At cornerback, Jasaiah Wagoner and Makari Vickers have been turning heads. The drumbeat for Peyton Bowen hasn’t slowed down. Jaquaize Pettaway has turned heads with his speed despite being on campus only a month or two.

“It goes without saying, we went 6-7 last year and fell well below our expectations and our standards at Oklahoma,” shared Venables. “But man, we learned and grew a lot as a football program. In five of the seven losses, it goes down to the last minute, two minutes of the game in the fourth quarter with a chance to win.”

Advertisement

We started the year pretty strong, and then we didn’t finish the year very well, particularly in, again, those fourth quarters of a bunch of games. We just didn’t have any juice left about the middle of the year on. The competitive depth will lead to better competitive stamina.”

And the Sooners are hoping that the improved competitive depth will lead to a more competitive defense that’s able to help close out games for a team with lofty expectations.

More Football!

2023 Season Preview: Oklahoma Sooners look to break drought vs. the BYU Cougars

2023 Season Preview: Sooners look for revenge versus the Mountaineers

Sooner Schooner named one of USA TODAY Sports best Big 12 traditions

Where do the Oklahoma Sooners rank in study of largest college football fan bases?

Twitter reacts to four-star defensive tackle Jayden Jackson's commitment to Oklahoma

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire