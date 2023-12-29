Great Notre Dame's defense, impressive Steve Angeli turn Sun Bowl into a rout of Oregon State

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State

Sophomore quarterback Steve Angeli could not have played much closer to mistake-free football in his first career start. He began efficiently by directing Notre Dame to a touchdown on its first possession, a 96-yard drive to take a lead the Irish would never relinquish in the Sun Bowl against Oregon State on Friday.

A pair of Notre Dame running backs, sophomore Jadarian Price and freshman Jeremiyah Love, carried the load left in Audric Estimé’s absence, each scoring and quickly showing what the future of the Irish backfield looks like. And freshman receiver Jordan Faison capped his breakout season with a third-quarter touchdown to remove any lingering doubt that the Irish would top the No. 19 Beavers.

But the credit for No. 16 Notre Dame’s easy postseason victory should largely go to the defense, shutting down Oregon State all afternoon in the 40-8 win. Thanks to a fourth-quarter safety, the Irish defense actually dented the scoreboard as many times as the Beavers offense did.

One of the best defenses in the country, Notre Dame retained eight veteran starters for the bowl game, and that allowed some consistency to continue, consistency that could further into 2024 in the third year under defensive coordinator Al Golden and with at least five veteran starters returning next season.

Until halfway through the fourth quarter, when Golden started playing a bounty of defensive reserves, Oregon State managed exactly one snap beyond midfield, a snap gifted by Notre Dame playing some prevent defense immediately before halftime. The Irish logged four sacks and two more tackles for loss, costing the Beavers 30 yards, while hassling quarterback Ben Gulbranson on five more dropbacks.

Gulbranson played fine, but fine was all that Notre Dame was going to allow. His biggest completions came only when halftime was looming, the Irish defense boosted statiscally by that mirage, as well, as it ended with a hail mary intercepted by sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Unanimous All-American safety Xavier Watts led Notre Dame with five tackles, possibly his final game in a gold helmet, a decision not yet known and one that could dramatically raise the Irish ceiling in 2024. He was matched by senior defensive end Jordan Botelho, despite the latter leaving the game late in the third quarter after appearing to wrench his shoulder on a fourth-down sack of Gulbranson.

"To give Steve and everybody an opportunity to go out and execute and play well is something I'll always cherish." -- Sam Hartman on his choice to opt out of the game to the CBS broadcast. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) December 29, 2023

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

6:47 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jayden Thomas 8-yard pass from Steve Angeli. Spencer Shrader point after. Notre Dame 7, Oregon State 0. (11 plays, 96 yards, 6:09)

Second Quarter

0:27 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jadarian Price 1-yard rush. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 14, Oregon State 0. (7 plays, 44 yards, 3:02)

Third Quarter

9:43 — Notre Dame field goal. Shrader 44 yards. Notre Dame 17, Oregon State 0. (8 plays, 49 yards, 5:17)

3:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jordan Faison 13-yard pass from Angeli. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 24, Oregon State 0. (8 plays, 60 yards, 4:19)

Fourth Quarter

11:24 — Notre Dame safety. Drayk Bowen and Josh Burnham tackle Isaiah Newell in the end zone. Notre Dame 26, Oregon State 0.

9:08 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jeremiyah Love 13-yard pass from Angeli. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 33, Oregon State 0. (3 plays, 72 yards, 1:40)

6:19 — Oregon State touchdown. Jimmy Valsin III 33-yard pass from Ben Gulbranson. Tyler Voltin rush for two points. Notre Dame 33, Oregon State 8. (6 plays, 71 yards, 2:42)

2:45 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chase Ketterer 6-yard rush. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 40, Oregon State 8. (6 plays, 40 yards, 3:32)