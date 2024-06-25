Great news for Barcelona as Rafa Márquez pens new deal

La Liga giants Barcelona have on Tuesday evening announced some altogether positive news regarding the club’s coaching staff.

This comes amid confirmation that Rafa Márquez has put pen to paper on fresh terms with the club.

The subject of Márquez’s future in Catalunya’s capital had of course been thrown into serious doubt over recent weeks.

As much came amid suggestions that the Mexican was ready to move on, in the case of his Barca Atlètic outfit failing to secure promotion to La Liga 2.

Defeat at the hands of Córdoba over the weekend confirmed the Blaugrana’s stay in the 3rd tier of Spanish football, in the process leaving Márquez’s future up in the air.

All of a Barcelona persuasion will therefore no doubt be delighted to hear that, in the end, the club’s former defender has come to the decision to stay put for at least one more year.

As per a statement across the Catalans’ website and social media platforms:

‘FC Barcelona and Rafa Márquez have reached an agreement for the renewal of the Mexican coach’s contract for another season. In this way, Márquez will continue at the head of the Barça Atlètic bench, at least, until June 30, 2025.’

