On December 29, 1992 the Fresno State football team defeated USC under head coach Jim Sweeney in one of the most historic games in program history.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.