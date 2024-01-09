'It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine!': Fans worldwide celebrate a national championship
University of Michigan fans, students and alums from around the world celebrated their football team's national championship, the first since 1997.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Hail to the victors! The Wolverines are national champs.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
From scandal and scorn to Big Ten triumph, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan tenure has been anything but boring.
The 2023 college football season is officially in the books, as Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team pounded the Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night in Houston, securing a perfect season and the program's first national championship since 1997.
“I needed a break, just from everything.”
The incident took place a day after the Jaguars' 28-20 loss to the Titans.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.
In a franchise powered by superstars, the Lakers' coach is always in danger of getting run over by them.
Which NFL stats stick out as egregious outliers from the 2023 season? Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes them to see what we can take into 2024.
Steele served as an assistant to Nick Saban three different times at Alabama.
The 64-year-old is "receiving excellent care," according to the team.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
College Football Playoff officials met Monday in Houston to discuss a number of issues facing college football.
The dismissals come after the Jaguars lost five of their last six games and missed the playoffs.
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
The Raiders went 5-4 in Pierce's nine games at the helm this season.