'They have a great manager, he just needs the right balance'

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest legend Stuart Pearce has spoken to BBC Radio Nottingham about the European Championship, which kicks off on Friday.

"It's a wide open tournament. England have got some brilliant youngsters. They've got a great manager in charge - he's just got to find the right balance in the team," said the former Reds defender and manager.

"The game against Serbia won't be easy but if we can get off with a victory, the excitement will go through the roof, as it always does.

"I love it. I'm off to Germany for the whole tournament to cover games and I love the big tournaments."

Pearce, who represented England at three major tournaments, added: "I love international football - it was a great part of my life and I think it's exciting times ahead.

"Playing for your country is the pinnacle of anything you can do as a player."