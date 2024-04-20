‘It’s a great honor’: Portland Thorns introduce interim head coach Rob Gale

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been quite a week for Rob Gale.

“Everybody said now was the time collectively for mirrors and not windows. We have to look internally at why we’re in this situation,” said Gale in his first press conference as the Portland Thorns interim head coach on Friday.

Gale was elevated to interim head coach after former head coach Mike Norris was moved to the technical director role as the team has yet to win a game in their first four matches this season.

The transition required a conversation between the duo before the news broke Tuesday, as Gale came to the club to be on Norris’ coaching staff.

“Two mates shooting the breeze, discussing life,” said Gale of that conversation. “I went around his house for beers and tears. I think there were more tears from me, if you get to know me. I’m not one to hide my emotions, and I’ll cry at a good romantic movie. It was emotional, as you could imagine.”

That does not mean though that Gale isn’t looking forward to the challenge of being the new man in charge.

“My just sheer delight to be out every day with the players is why I’m here. Whether that’s assistant coach or interim coach. You could get me sweeping the stands, and I’ll be as excited because I’m in professional football and what a privilege. It’s a great honor, a great opportunity,” said Gale of coaching a prestigious club like the Thorns.

The Englishman has been a head coach before in the Canadian Premier League from 2018 to 2021.

He didn’t mince words about the realities of being the man at the top, saying the head coach position is the loneliest in soccer.

“You wake up at 1:30, and your immediate thought is how you’re going to frame the tone, the energy, the vibe. All of those things. I’ve probably aged another two years in the past few days, and I’m only 25, so it’s taken its toll on me,” said Gale with a chuckle.

At the ripe old age of 46, Gale is able though to put his latest challenge into perspective.

“Pressure is a privilege, right? So, everybody here, every staff member, every player, everyone behind the scenes, we’re all together, Mike included. He’s a big part of this. We’re ready to put our best foot forward, and that’s the messaging. I don’t need to speak too much because I’ve got 27 leaders in that dressing room,” said Gale.

