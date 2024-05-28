Great grad: Hannah Grohman leaves as a top athlete, scholar at Gould Academy

May 28—BETHEL — Gould Academy graduate Hannah Grohman, 18, earned admission to the Cum Laude Society last fall, an example of the society's motto of excellence, justice and honor, Gould Director of Communications Sarah Krizo said.

Grohman was on the school's New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Nordic team, earning second place in the championship, coach and Dean of Academics Ben Kamilewicz said. She will join the Bates Nordic quad.

"She's kind and unassuming when you meet her outside of the competitive arena and in the past has been sometimes tentative — not now," he said. "There is a fire in her soul to compete."

With her peers and advisers as her safety net, Grohman said she learned to take chances while at Gould. Whether it was hiking Mount Katahdin, joining the Polar Bear Club, traveling throughout New England for ski races, applying to colleges or going on night ice climbs, it all required her to jump into something new.

At Gould we start out the day with an all-school assembly, then we have morning classes, then we head to lunch. Lately, with the nice weather, everyone gathers outside on the field after lunch to hang out, play spikeball and cornhole, and enjoy then sun — this is the best part of my day.

The worst part of my day is going back to a dark classroom after I have been outside for lunch.

My favorite class is definitely Advanced Placement biology. The course is challenging but I have a teacher who is engaging and very funny, which I think is the key to making topics such as the cell cycle and molecular biology interesting.

My favorite teacher at Gould is my ski coach, Ben Kamilewicz. From teaching me how to ski to sending me off on a college ski team, he has seen me through it all. Ben has spent countless hours waxing skis, cutting poles and being the emotional support for our whole team. On race weekends he wakes up before the sun and stays in the wax trailer for the entire day. At the end of each weekend, he stays until the end of every race, watches all of our athletes and then goes back in the trailer, waxes all the skis again, packs them up and drives anywhere from two to five hours back to Gould with the trailer. He does all of this because he loves the sport and the athletes, and wants to see us succeed to our best potential. I am super grateful to have had him as my coach and teacher, and I will miss him a lot next year.

Lately, I have been battling my way through senioritis. I have senior activities, sports, and finals in most of my classes. I remind myself that I should end my high school career on the right note before starting college.

I hope that I will be remembered as a hardworking, kind and a good community member.

I think most students, at least in my school, just want to feel a sense of mutual respect, recognition and understanding from teachers and administrators. I am lucky enough to go to Gould which is a small school with lots of teachers who are alumni, so most teachers are very perceptive and empathetic toward what students go through day to day. I think the fact that many Gould students are involved in student leadership speaks volumes about what students' values are, which is to be included in the decision-making process and have their voices heard.

Take chances and don't be afraid to make mistakes. High school is the time to learn about yourself and your world before you are off on your own.

In August I start at Bates College and I will be on the Nordic ski team as well as studying earth and climate sciences. Go bobcats.

