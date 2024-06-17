'Great' Gakpo REMINDS Arne Slot of his best position after starring in Dutch Euro win

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo starred for the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 opening win against Poland on Sunday, earning the player of the match award in a fine goalscoring display.

Gakpo’s contributions allowed Ronald Koeman’s side to equalise after they fell behind on a set-piece to an Adam Buksa goal, giving the Dutch a platform to win the game.

Wout Weghorst netted a late winner to help the Netherlands get off to the perfect Euro 2024 start, putting them in a strong position ahead of their second group stage game against France.

Cody Gakpo Netherlands

Gakpo will also have given new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot food for thought with performance, excelling on the left wing and producing a goal as well as chances for his teammates.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp used the 25-year-old as a utility man across the front line, as centre forward, and even in behind as a midfielder.

His performance on the left serves as a reminder of what could be his most productive position having failed to dislodge Luis Diaz from his left-wing station all season for the Reds.

Gakpo only started TWO Premier League games as a left winger during Klopp’s final season and thanks to his performances for the Netherlands could now emerge as a genuine contender for that role next season.

"I thought Gakpo played great,” Koeman said, according to De Telegraaf afterwards. “It went really well on the left side, we were very threatening there.

“At half-time we should have been 3-1 or 4-1 ahead, that would have been normal. But creating chances is one thing, finishing them is another.

“We got five chances before half-time and we went to the dressing room at 1-1. When we conceded that goal, we were not good in a standard situation, we have to do better.

"A lot of things went well, but there is plenty to improve. The fact that we achieved this victory by working hard also gives a good feeling. This victory and three points give peace, and that is very nice towards the match against France."

Gakpo: We performed really well

Having delivered one of the tournament’s best individual performances, combining excellent dribbles with a consistent goal threat, Gakpo was relieved to get the job done.

“I think it was a tough match, a tough opponent,” he told UEFA afterwards.

“They are well organised and obviously they scored first so it was a little bit more difficult.

“I think we created a lot of good opportunities and good chances, but we have to be more clinical. Overall, I think we performed really well against them.

“It was a tough match but in the end we won so that’s good.

“We are a team that never gives up. We have good substitutes and that’s what you saw today. I think we changed the whole front line and they came in and performed very well so that’s a strength for us as well.”

