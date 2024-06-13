'A great fit' - Kelly becomes Magpies' first summer signing

[Getty Images]

Newcastle United have announced the signing of out-of-contract Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who will officially join the Magpies on 1 July.

The move will see Kelly reunite with his former boss Eddie Howe, who previously signed the centre-back while managing the Cherries in 2019.

"It is amazing to be coming here," said Kelly. "I know how big the club is and how much it means to all the fans. I just want to hit the ground running and get to work.

"It wasn't a hard decision for me to come here. Working with the gaffer previously, I know what he wants from his players and how he wants to play. I think with what I can bring it just makes sense."

Howe added: "He is a player I have admired since the early stages of his career. He brings versatility and leadership qualities that I believe will make him a great fit within our squad."

Kelly will wear the number 25 shirt.