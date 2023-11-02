"This is a great Fayetteville story": Trinity Christian football names field for coach

With four state championship titles, five state championship appearances and more than 100 wins to his credit, Randal "Chuck" Webster's football coaching career reads like a list of lifelong accomplishments. Most coaches would be ecstatic to retire with those numbers. But Webster is still mid-career, still stacking the Ws, still making an indelible impact on his hometown.

In the thick of another state-title hunt this season with an 8-1 Trinity Christian team ready to start playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NCISAA Division II bracket, hosting Asheville Christian (3-7) on Friday in Round 1, Webster took a moment to reflect.

The very field where he stood Friday in the Crusaders' regular-season finale would be named in his honor.

"I can't be more grateful," Webster said in an interview Tuesday. "I'm still trying to wrap my head around it."

Only 47, Webster started coaching at Trinity when he was just 22. He says he has "no plans of quitting" any time soon. That's good news for the Vandevender family, who founded the school and hired Webster to start the football program later in 1999. His loyalty was part of the motivation behind such a meaningful tribute.

"He played for a Hall of Fame coach, stayed in Fayetteville, became an All-American at Methodist, and he's been doing this for 25 years," Trinity Athletic Director Heath Vandevender said.

"Great teacher, great mentor.

"This is a great Fayetteville story."

Webster played on legendary coach Bob Paroli's East Region champion Douglas Byrd football team in 1994. For years, Paroli held the record for most wins of any NCHSAA football coach. Today, the late coach ranks No. 3 with 403 victories. Webster was one of many student-athletes Paroli put on a narrow path of responsibility, accountability and toughness that would lead to more success on the field and as a man of integrity.

Webster stayed in Fayetteville for college, joining the offensive line at Methodist, and when Pastor Dennis Vandevender turned to him to build a football program for the private school, Webster helped clear the woods where the field would sit, and he started teaching classes.

"He's done things the right way and he’s helped a lot of kids," Heath Vandevender said. "They learn things that will help them with life overall.

"And he’s had opportunities to go other places and do other things, but he chose to stay here and serve God in the Fayetteville community and we’ve all been blessed by having him here."

Vandevender counts 11 current college players who came through Webster's system, any many before them were on hand Friday to honor their high school coach — some now coaching their own teams.

"My heart swelled up with so much joy," Webster said of seeing his former players at the field dedication ceremony. "Those guys are family to me."

Webster says he sees his mentorship as a coach as a way to pay forward the guidance he received growing up, and he keeps in touch with his players.

The result has been Webster winning 70% of his games as Crusaders coach with a 118-51 record, sending numerous athletes to college with scholarships, a trophy case collection of state titles with a run from 2007-09 and another championship in 2019.

Trinity Christian showed its gratitude by adding Randal Webster Field to his list of accolades. And he's deeply honored by the accolades, but they're only a product of his calling to serve.

"My reward has been all the lives I've been a part of," Webster said. "That's gold in itself."

