'It's such a great family event': Autism Superhero 5K keeps thriving at Polar Park

The Autism Superhero 5K indeed is a family-fun event at Polar Park.

Any walker or runner can become a Superhero. And look no further that Polar Park to realize that achievement.

For the third time, the Autism Superhero 5K will start and finish at the home of the Worcester Red Sox, and the benefit event serves as so much more than just another road race on the Central Mass. calendar.

"There are so many activities going on," said HMEA's Autism Resource Central director Kristen Cariglia, who for the past 17 years has been with the center, the beneficiary of the event. "It's such a great family event."

This year's Autism Superhero 5K is slated for April 27 at Polar Park, while the WooSox are on the road. The feature race and community walk begins at 10 a.m., but that's just in the middle of a fun-filled day at the ballyard.

Race-day registration begins at 8 a.m., and that's also when all the fun begins, with activities, vendors, food and entertainment for all. Vendor tables, raffles and concessions are open from the start until 1 p.m.

A kids' fun run is slated for 11:30 a.m., a Chuck a Duck contest at noon, and raffle winners announced at 12:30. And the day wouldn't be complete without Smiley Ball welcoming all.

HMEA's (Horace Mann Educational Associates) Autism Resource Central inaugurated the event about 20-plus years ago, as a family event at Lake Park, with the race following out and back on Lake Avenue. The 2019 event was held at the Bancroft School, before COVID suspended all road racing in the state, and the gathering for 2020 and '21.

In 2022, the Autism Resource Central and Polar Park struck a partnership that has been of great benefit to the center. Originally, the race was linked to the WooSox's Autism Acceptance Day, which this year will be held April 21 in conjunction with Worcester's Sunday afternoon game against Buffalo.

The Autism Superhero 5K became the first race headquartered at Polar Park to utilize a USATF-certified 5K course, which covers the Canal District and downtown Worcester.

A runner displays her medal after completing last year's Autism Superhero 5K.

"We've attracted so much more interest, and we're growing our runner base," said Cariglia, who noted around 1,200 people were in the park for last year's event, about 200 of them runners or walkers. "We have people walking on the warning track where the WooSox play, and that has generated so much buzz."

Individuals served by the center, along with family members, caregivers and friends take part in the running and walking activities. The kids' 1-mile run is now named for Harris Wolobah, the Doherty High sophomore who lost his life last September. Wolobah participated at the event last year.

HMEA's Autism Resource Central was founded in 1996 by a group of parents, to serve as a source of information for children and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The program provides services — education, family activities, referrals and support to families affected by ASD.

The center provides support for some 4,800 families over 65 towns in Central Mass. All funds raised by the Autism Superhero 5K are used to support the families served by the center. According to Cariglia, the Autism Superhero 5K raised $104,000 last year.

The center, according to Cariglia, pays a nonprofit fee for the use of Polar Park, which in turn provides a huge boost to logistics needed to present a successful event.

"They're phenomenal," Cariglia said. "In the past, we'd have to carry our own tables and other equipment to Lake Park — (at Polar Park), the tables are up already, they handle the security, they make it so much easier, and they're so helpful."

Cariglia also notes that sponsors are encouraged by the heightented visibility of their brand on the Polar Park big board.

The event's website — autismresourcecentral.org/superhero — is helpful navigating for the vital information on the event, for those interested in running, walking, volunteering, sponsoring or organizing a team fundraising page.

One key feature encouraged by the Autism Resource Central is taking advantage of the pre-race pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22-26 at the center's headquarters, 721 Plantation St. in Worcester. Anyone checking in before the 27th can use a priority entrance at Polar Park, at Gate C, to avoid the registration line to enter the event.

Several age categories have prizes for places first through third, and all entrants receive a participation medal.

Cariglia raves about the excitement of the participants at Polar Park. "They love it, they love being at the park," she said. "It's very community oriented, and people are so happy to be there."

While it's praised as a family event, Cariglia says it's so much more, especially for the families served by the center.

"It's so important for these families to connect, creating an even bigger community. You have families, and in turn, extended families and their friends."

April 27 promises to be a bright day for all at Polar Park.

"The excitement takes on a life of its own," Cariglia said. "You have to see it to believe it."

