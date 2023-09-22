BILLINGS – Izayah Brown led the way on the ground and Riley Collette threw for two touchdowns as the Great Falls High football team downed Billings Senior 27-7 Thursday night at Daylis Stadium.

The Bison (2-1 conference, 3-2 overall) led 10-0 at halftime in the Eastern AA matchup on a Brown touchdown and a Caleb Litzinger field goal from 31 yards before Collette hit receiver Dane Gundlach for a 44-yard score with 7:07 left in the third.

The Broncs (0-3, 1-4) cut it to a 10-point deficit on a Ryder Murdock 74-yard touchdown pass to Maclain Burkley on the following possession, but the Great Falls High defense pitched a shutout for the remainder.

Collette slung his second touchdown to Cole Azar from 23 yards out midway through the fourth and Litzinger booted a 30-yard field goal late to close out the contest.

Rustlers football Kaiden Clement a two-way threat for CMR football

Brown finished with 175 yards rushing on 18 carries as the Bison ran for 226 yards as a team.

Collette was 9 of 12 passing for 132 yards and the pair of scores, spreading his completions around to Azar, Kaleb Schur, Mason Kralj and Braedon Rankin, who all finished with a pair of catches.

The Great Falls High defense held Senior to just 70 yards rushing, and Trace Hulett snagged an interception.

The Bison return home to Memorial Stadium next Friday at 7 p.m. for a conference tilt with Bozeman Gallatin.

GFH 3 7 7 10 – 27

Senior 0 0 7 0 – 7

First quarter

GFH – Caleb Litzinger 31 field goal (7:22)

Second quarter

GFH – Izayah Brown 1 run (Litzinger kick) (0:59)

Third quarter

GFH – Dane Gundlach 44 pass from Riley Collette (Litzinger kick) (7:07)

SENIOR – Maclain Burkley 74 pass from Ryder Murdock (Burkley kick) (5:23)

Fourth quarter

GFH – Cole Azar 23 pass from Collette (Litzinger kick) (7:26)

GFH – Litzinger 30 field goal (2:08)

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls High football runs past Billings Senior