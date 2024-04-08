VIRGINA BEACH, Va. – Great Falls High’s Cael Floerchinger burst onto the scene in his freshman year with a state wrestling title in February.

This past weekend, he showcased his skills on a national level.

Floerchinger finished second in the National High School Coaches Association national tournament in the freshman bracket at 113 pounds.

The Montana Class AA 113-pound champ won five matches over the weekend to finish runner-up in a field of over 80 freshmen from across the country.

Floerchinger earned a pair of pins in his first two matches before 9-2 and 6-0 decisions to advance to the semifinals, where he topped Chazz Robinson of Illinois 1-0.

In the finals, Floerchinger fell 8-4 to Amari Vann, who placed third at the New Jersey state championships this past season.

Floerchinger was one of 10 Great Falls High state placers and one of six in the finals in February as the Bison finished fourth as a team.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls High’s Cael Floerchinger second at NHSCA wrestling nationals