'A great example to live by': Longtime SHS baseball skipper Taylor dies at 87

Aug. 15—It could be said that "Coach T" is finally safe at home.

The face of Briar Jumper Baseball for generations, former Somerset High School player, coach and teacher Charlie Taylor passed away on Tuesday at age 87.

And in his time at SHS, Taylor became something more than those titles to those who knew him — he became an icon.

"He raised me," said Somerset Baseball Coach Phil Grundy. "I've known him for 36 years. He was a dad for the ones of us that didn't have one. He was a pastor for those of us who didn't make it to church. He was the guy on your shoulder always standing over you to do the right things. He lived the way he talked. I never met anybody like him, ever."

Taylor coached the Briar Jumper baseball program to well over 700 wins, including 11 regional crowns and a state tournament championship in 1974, in addition to numerous district titles. He was considered one of the most respected and top baseball minds that ever sat in a dugout during a high school baseball game, so much so that the venue where SHS baseball plays today bears the name Charlie Taylor Field.

He was inducted into four Hall of Fames — the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, the Somerset High School Hall of Fame, the Army Hall of Fame, and the Lincoln Memorial University Hall of Fame.

Somerset won its first regional championship with Taylor as head coach in 1967, and that squad helped pave the way for the juggernaut that was just beginning. The Briar Jumpers went on a tear in the decade of the '70s, winning 12th Regional Baseball titles from 1970-1976 — seven years in a row. The 1974 team put Somerset baseball on the map with the program's first and thus far only state championship.

"When that group stepped out on the field every day, they had confidence and they felt like they were prepared to win," Taylor recalled in an interview back in 2014. "The confidence that '74 team had is really amazing, but it all really started with the teams back in '71 '72, and '73. ... We really should have won the state tournament with that bunch in '73 as well, but we had a bad call and a balk in Lexington on UK's field and we got beat. But the character and the overall confidence that '74 bunch had was just amazing."

Known as "Coach T" to his students and players, Taylor was a Briar Jumper through and through, having walked the school's hallways during his own days as a student in the 1950s. He would go on to become the longest-tenured coach in SHS history.

Taylor's friend Bob Tucker, recently retired as Somerset High School Athletic Director, noted that Taylor had been in failing health recently and had gone into hospice care shortly before he passed, where he received over 200 visitors according to Grundy.

"The Good Lord just took him," said Tucker. "I think he was ready to go."

Tucker called Taylor "the most influential" coach he was around at Somerset. Taylor was an assistant basketball and football coach as well as the baseball skipper, coming back to his alma mater as an adult in 1962.

In his school days, Taylor was a four-sport athlete in baseball, basketball and football as well as running track, graduating in 1955.

"He did it all," said Tucker. "We put his basketball team in the (school's) Hall of Fame."

Taylor went on to play baseball on scholarship at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn., graduating in 1959, and then served his country in the U.S. Army through 1961, playing baseball there as well, before returning to the familiar fold of the purple and gold. He started out as assistant baseball coach to Doug Hines before taking over the program in 1967.

"His strong belief in the Lord and the way he treated everyone (was memorable)," said Tucker. "He was a great example to live by. A lot of people look at what a great baseball record he had, but I think more important than that was that he was a great example of what you strive to be as a man."

Taylor taught science courses at Somerset, and "everybody loved him," said Tucker, whose wife Sherrye observed that Taylor never could tell her and her twin sister Gerrye apart, referring to them together as "SherryeGerrye."

She added, "If there was a student struggling and we were getting ready to have a test, he would just say, 'Now so-and-so, if you'll open the blinds and close the blinds then I'm going to help you with this test. ... I had a huge crush on him. I thought he was the most handsome thing in the world."

Another former student from a different era, 1995 graduate Gretchen Turpen, said of Taylor, "He was a good man. ... He believed in every high school kid he met. Treated everyone like he loved them."

Grundy played for Taylor from 1988 through 1990. He calls himself the "interim coach" for the last 23 seasons of Jumper baseball, as he "came back on the thought that (Taylor) was going to come back."

"He'd become ill, and Rick Fitzpatrick took it for a year," noted Grundy. "In 2002, I was in Venezuela playing winter baseball, and Coach T had called me and he was sick. Rick had resigned. He was a good coach, he was just homesick. He'd built a life in Birmingham, and came back for Coach T just like I did.

"I got back and I met with (Taylor) and told him I would take it as long as he came back at some point," he added. "I'm not sure at the beginning that any (SHS administrators) thought I was going to ever spend any time coaching. Every year I would call Coach T and ... he kept saying, 'Oh, you got 'em, fathead, you can do it another year.' Another year turned into 22."

Grundy said that while Taylor didn't have children of his own, he had whole a "community" of them from his time at SHS — from one generation to the next.

"He was my father-in-law's coach in 1967, and my father-in-law (Phillip Hampton), I think, is 71," said Grundy. "He's got people that look at him as a father figure from (age) 71 all the way down to now; my kids look at him as a grandfather. ... I can't put a number on the lives he changed."

Grundy said that Taylor watched him play his first college game as well as his first game as a pro baseball player — "and I wasn't the only one" Taylor did that for, he noted. "I loved him, but I'm one of thousands that feel exactly the same way about him."

Taylor also did good outside of his role as a coach and educator. Grundy noted that Taylor regularly gathered food to take to the Galilean Children's Home in Casey County.

"What he did in his lifetime, it would take 10 people 50 years to do," said Grundy. "We were blessed to know him. I say this with all seriousness: The community lost a great one."