Their great escape

May 27—Jayceon Glover, 7, and Kalia Paraskoulakis, 10, will escape the urban jungle of inner-city Haverhill this summer.

Instead of sweating in playgrounds and backyards under the summer sun — getting an occasional break in the air conditioned Boys & Girls Club — Jayceon and Kalia will spend the entire summer swimming, boating and doing activities on the shores of a New Hampshire Pond.

The children will attend Camp Tasker this summer, at no cost to their families, after they were named recipients of the 2021 Wysocki Campership Award.

Camp Tasker is the Boys & Girls Club's summer camp on Country Pond in Newton, New Hampshire. Since 1919, Greater Haverhill children have gone to the camp for a week or two or longer to get away from summer in the city.

Children whose families can afford to pay for their stay at Camp Tasker make a payment to the club. Kids whose families can't afford the payment are able to spend a week or two at the camp thanks to money donated by local businesses, organizations or individuals.

Jayceon and Kalia, however, are going to the camp through a new method — this is the first year the Wysocki Campership Award has been given.

W. Robert "Bob" Wysocki, former longtime president of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, died last year at age 85.

Under his leadership, the club raised $700,000 to convert the Haverhill Boys Club and Camp Tasker into the Boys & Girls Club as it is known today, club officials said.

The Wysocki Campership Fund was established to send one boy and one girl who are club members to Camp Tasker for the entire summer, at no charge to their families.

Club Director Javier Bristol said award recipients will be chosen annually based on the strength of their character and their hard work at the club during the school year.

Jayceon Glover and Kalia were chosen for the friendship, joy and laughter they bring to the club each day, club officials said.

Members of the Wysocki family — including Wysocki's widow, Lorraine Wysocki of Hampton, New Hampshire — recently visited the club to present the awards to Jayceon and Kalia.

Lorraine Wysocki said her family hopes the award will inspire people to donate to the club's campership fund so other deserving children can attend Camp Tasker.

All donations to the 2021 campership fund go directly toward helping Haverhill children. A gift of $175 will send one child to camp for a week. Donations can be made online at haverhillbgc.org/donate or by mailing a check made out to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill to 55 Emerson St., Haverhill, MA 01830. Please select "Campership" as the designation when donating online, or write "Campership" in the check memo area.

Camp Tasker offers swimming in a large pool, boating, fishing, soccer, baseball and softball, arts and crafts, basketball and tennis on a paved court, and other activities. The camp has a recreation hall and cabins.