'Great energy' from Windsor as football season draws near

Aug. 27—WINDSOR — Quarterback Elijah Cromartie smiled broadly as he stepped onto the Windsor High football field Wednesday for the Warriors scrimmage against Glastonbury, the team's first full-contact, 11-on-11 game since Nov. 26, 2019.

Traditional football was back at Windsor after a 21-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, marking another step forward on the long road to recovery and normalcy.

"It felt really good to complete passes and have the crowd and the cheerleaders there," Cromartie said. "Everything was back in full effect and it was great to see. We had great energy. We were so excited to be playing."

The 2021 preseason has proceeded without a hitch for Cromartie and the Warriors. Organized team activities began Aug. 12, while conditioning started Aug. 16 and full-pad practices started Saturday.

"They're all happy to have football back, it puts a little normalcy back in their lives," Windsor coach Rob Fleeting said. "It also helps them get back into the swing of school. Football provides purpose and does a lot of great things for these guys."

Wednesday was the first of three scrimmages on Windsor's schedule. The Warriors open the regular season with a home game against Manchester on Sept. 10.

Windsor will face a difficult non-conference game against perennial power St. Joseph on Sept 24.

The Warriors will have to replace their top four running backs and four of their top five receivers from their 2019 team. But they have Cromartie, a talented, battle-tested veteran, returning at the most important position on the field.

"Elijah is awesome, we're very blessed to have him," Fleeting said. "He's a bright quarterback, strong arm, really knows the game. Having him is definitely a plus. If he stays healthy, he's going to have a great year."

Football and the other fall sports — field hockey, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys golf, and girls swimming — are set to have full regular season schedules and have state championships.

Football, field hockey, and soccer players, cross country runners, and golfers — regardless of vaccination status, will not be required to wear masks during outdoor activities, practice, or competition. When indoors, a mask should be worn in alignment with current executive orders pertaining to mask requirements in schools.

Cromartie won the backup quarterback job as a freshman in 2019 and appeared in nine games, throwing for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns and adding 66 yards on the ground as Windsor finished 7-3 and narrowly missed out on a bid into the Class L state tournament.

He would have played an integral role for the Warriors as a sophomore, but the 2020 season was canceled before it began.

The CIAC canceled the season on Sept. 4, reaffirming that decision 12 days later. An alternative spring season was announced Sept. 29, but the CIAC pulled the plug on that plan Jan. 14.

The Warriors competed in the Central Connecticut Conference's six-game 7-on-7 league and Cromartie scheduled workouts and throwing sessions with his skill position group in the fall and summer to prepare for the 2021 season.

"You see him out there working with the guys as much as he can," Fleeting said. "That's where I've seen the most growth from him. He's putting in the work to get better."

Cromartie has talked to the coaching staffs at the University of Rhode Island and North Carolina Central University, and while he has not received any offers yet, he is confident that a strong 2021 season will raise his recruiting profile.

"I don't have a lot of film for them because of the COVID season," Cromartie said. "But they've told me if I go out and play well, the offers will be there."

